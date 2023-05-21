How Trump Left Washington Even Swampier

The other characters in The Big Break do not instill much more confidence. The overwhelming preoccupation of every person Terris profiles seems to be to convince us, and themselves, that they are not like everyone else in D.C. Which, of course, is what most clearly makes them exactly like everyone else in D.C. Everyone is in The Swamp but not of it. Everyone is the one person in D.C. for altruistic reasons, to do good, while beset on all sides by narcissistic careerists. The narrative inevitably feels like public relations on the part of people who gravitated to Washington to seek their own share of fame, power, and money, and who are very invested in letting the rest of us know that their motives are different, even admirable.

As a human-interest story, it simply doesn’t work. Every bit of goodwill the author can generate toward his subjects is immediately undone by their own words and actions. Leah Hunt-Hendrix comes to Washington politics with the noble goal of pushing the stubborn Democratic Party a few inches to the left of center with her fundraising; one of her big projects is the Wisconsin Senate campaign of Mandela Barnes, who narrowly failed to defeat Tea Party–era gargoyle Ron Johnson. The moment I almost started to feel sorry for her—pushing back against the preferences of the Democratic establishment to revert to the middle really does seem thankless!—she begins dating a “crypto attorney” and starts waxing about how “progressive cryptocurrency” is the answer to … it’s not really clear, except that it’s the answer for her, at least until the next fad comes along.

Stories meant to endear—the CPAC meet-cute and ensuing courtship of PR flack Ian Walters and his wife, Carin—go down like New York Times wedding announcements. The twining of well-connected elite hearts, of people who have surfed from one high-paying job after another on a wave of family connections, is not the stuff of tearjerkers. Much ink is devoted to Walters—arguably the co-star of the book, along with McElwee—who seems friendly and has the makings of a sympathetic story. He was among the handful of Republican activists who failed to embrace with vigor Trump’s election fraud claims in the wake of the 2020 balloting, and he briefly achieved viral notoriety for criticizing ex-RNC chair Michael Steele as an inept leader cynically chosen by the GOP as a token response to Obama. No doubt many conservatives made similar grumbles privately, but Walters forgot how much modern conservatism depends on a collective agreement never to say certain things out loud. And whatever reservations Walters felt, he, like every putative conservative apostate, ultimately can’t help coming back to the gravy train.