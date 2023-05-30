Inside the Christian Legal Crusade to Revive School Prayer

After more than a decade living out of state, Jennifer Russell and her husband decided it was time to return home to northwest Louisiana. The couple, both in their early thirties at the time, wanted their two children to get to know their grandparents and to benefit from good public schools. In early 2015, lured by inexpensive rental housing on the Air Force base in the area, the family moved to a town in Bossier Parish, across the Red River from Shreveport, where they’d both grown up. Russell’s daughter started kindergarten that fall; her one-year-old son began day care. At first, her daughter adjusted well to the move and made friends. “It was what every parent wants,” Russell told me.



She had no inkling that her family’s religious identity would prove to be a complication. Russell and her husband both grew up Southern Baptist, a conservative, evangelical Protestant denomination that dominates this area of the Bible Belt. They went to the same church, in fact, and had met because their parents became friends. She’d abandoned the Baptist church as a young adult, after studying world religions in college and starting to doubt what her faith promoted. Following graduate school and during her first years working as a psychologist, her skepticism grew. It seemed to her, she told me, that believers felt they had a “monopoly on truth, that their way was the only way.” Her husband wanted a more progressive form of Christianity. Once more aligned with prevailing conservative political views of the area, Russell and he were changing. In Shreveport, the family joined a Unitarian church, a progressive house of worship with Christian roots that incorporates the traditions of many religions. The church itself was a stark contrast from those they’d frequented in childhood. At the front entrance, a rainbow flag waved in the wind, accompanied by a sign aimed—with no small degree of sarcasm—at the vandals who have repeatedly damaged or stolen it: ANY TIME THIS FLAG IS DAMAGED, DEFECTED OR STOLEN, WE WILL MAKE A DONATION IN YOUR HONOR TO AN ORGANIZATION THAT ADVOCATES FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT.