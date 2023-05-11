Is America Two Nations?

Felicia: I just want our listeners to pay attention to that for a second, three to five points in close elections.

Mike Podhorzer: If Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania, where in 2008 they were part of a blue wall, you move them three to five points Republican and you have what we have now. Not because someone did a different message, not whatever, just the difference in how state elections are funded now. All these funding things get much more attention at the federal level, but they’ve been devastating at the state legislative level and have essentially let billionaires in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, basically become a party there. That’s very difficult to dislodge. And then the removal of the Voting Rights Protections has created a situation where since 2008, the rate of turnout for African Americans in the red nation has gone down. While it’s gone up in the blue nation where voting right laws have been liberalized. You just have to take what happened in Tennessee with that expulsion. Obviously, Tennessee is a Republican state. It would’ve been without Citizens United, but because of the fact that it’s hands off on the Voting Rights Act, they were able to split up the vote in Nashville and then not have any worries about overruling partisan gerrymandering. Instead of having maybe 60 percent majority, they had a three-quarter percent majority. If you have that kind of unilateral power, you start going off the rails that way because you have the power. So to your question, how the Supreme Court has done this, it’s what has enabled MAGA to so quickly take over the institutions in Red Nation.

Michael: And conservative organizations have had a heavy hand in orchestrating that change. I’m thinking of the Federalist Society, for example. So where do they fit into this?

Mike Podhorzer: That’s a really important point. In fact, I really try always to call what the court does the act of the Federalist Society. This is an actual deliberate outside takeover of the court where Republican presidents have essentially, used for a seal of approval, the Federalist Society. And one of the dangers, we have right now is in understanding this Federalist Society majority, what it’s been doing, only in terms of what it’s doing on Dobbs, or religion. Because more quietly it has been dismantling the economic elements of the New Deal as well. And that’s really where the funding came from was, you know, it was a coalition of forces that realized that its agenda could not be achieved democratically. And so it set about taking over the court, which it succeeded in doing, right. They don’t actually hear cases anymore. They look for opportunities to legislate and, in fact, I think that’s really the frame we need to think about the court, now. It’s the only functioning legislative body in the country, right?

Felicia: Well that’s, that’s, that’s a helpful frame. Yeah, right.

Mike Podhorzer: Right.

Michael: And what’s happening on the liberal side to counter this?

Mike Podhorzer: Not much. I mean, I think that, you know, we suffer in America from this thing where each crisis only has two periods. One in which we, you know, vehemently reject the idea the problem exists. And then the second period, which we’re in now, where we say it’s too late to do anything about it, right? And so all these years, when it was obvious what was going on, everyone was kind of asleep at the switch And now it’s become much more difficult and it’s a much bigger challenge than it would’ve been if people had acknowledged what was underway five, 10, 20 years ago.

Michael: And you don’t credit the American Constitution Society with having much impact?

Mike Podhorzer: I think they have some impact, but I think the challenge is that the portion of the Federalist Society agenda hat is directly connected to the business interests of the funders is always going to be a good investment and therefore get the resources it needs. Whereas on the other side, the liberal side, it’s less obvious how it’s a good business investment to do this. And so it’s always going to be under-resourced. The only counterweight we’ve had in American history that’s consistently contested capital is labor unions. And that’s a big part of the reason why blue nation is blue nation, right? Except for Nevada, which is sort of an exception that proves the rule. The only legislatures that have democratic majorities are in states that are not right to work. And in almost every state that’s right to work, you have a Republican trifecta, right?It goes back to the different view of economics and what’s proper.

Felicia: Yes. So I’m glad you mentioned labor unions, Mike, ’cause I really wanted to ask you about that. Obviously you have a long career in the labor movement. So I’d love for you to describe for our listeners how labor unions, labor institutions, labor unions are confronting exploitative employers in ways that aren’t just good for workers, but also strengthen our democracy.

Mike Podhorzer: The way I think about it is that it’s more than just who you are as institutions, it’s what it means to have now 15 million people whose daily experience of engaging in work is collective. There’s a sense of linked faith. An understanding that all of the people in your workforce rise or fall together. That’s what a contract is, right?



Felicia: Our wages go up together. Our working conditions improve together. Right, which is a political thing as well as an economic thing, that’s what you’re saying.

Mike Podhorzer: Right, but they not only improve together, they break the idea that like, I can do better than them by taking wages of whiteness or whatever. And that because we negotiate contracts, you actually now see that you have the power to get something from the boss as opposed to just being on the receiving end. And that is contagious into society that you think you don’t have to just settle for whatever happens. You can come together collectively and contest it. But it remains invisible in the political discourse, we’re kind of invisible, even within the left, right.

Felicia: Maybe because the Supreme Court and others on the right have managed to demonize unions.

Mike Podhorzer: Well, it’s more than—it’s really, I hate to say it, but it’s a class bias inside the Democratic Party.

Felicia: Oh, you should say it. I think that’s right.

Mike Podhorzer: Everyone is locked into where we started this podcast, too, which is thinking about democracy and politics in terms of what happens over two years in elections and how Democrats and Republicans do. And until relatively recently, democracy is what happened every day. And the ways in which labor contests capital is in the workplace. It’s not by trying to go to Congress for a raise, it’s by saying, we’ll strike if you don’t treat us fairly. It’s outside that electoral process which is really where democracy should be located.

Michael: Let’s talk about, uh, Joe Biden here for a while and Bidenomics.

Felicia: Bidenomics, Michael, love it. Bidenomics, middle out economics, the new economics, post-neoliberal economics. Anyway keep going.

Michael: I think you mentioned to me last fall that you read my book, so you know that I’m pretty obsessed with this idea of changing the economic paradigm and, you know, of course that Felicia, much of her work is devoted to that question. How do you think Biden’s doing?

Mike Podhorzer: Before I answer that, I just wanted to say, I think that the work that Felicia you’ve done to really give people a different common sense than neoliberalism has been indispensable to get to this moment.

Felicia: That’s very nice of you, Mr. Podhorzer.

Mike Podhorzer: No, but it’s true. Neoliberalism like had all these, like, sticky brain worms in it and that sort of made it difficult to get beyond and I think that to an extraordinary extent, the Biden administration has delivered on more than people would’ve expected towards moving the country in that direction. I do want to make two associated points, though. One is to think about how extraordinary it seems that Biden was able to do IRA and all of those things in the first term. A big part of the reason why he was more successful with 50 votes than in many ways Obama was with 59 or 60 is because almost everybody inside the party is now from Blue Nation and actually has the same priorities. But the other thing that I think is that the best way to do any of the ways of taking on income inequality or middle out, whatever. is to actually give working people the power to do it for themselves.

Felicia: Totally agree.

Mike Podhorzer: Policies by themselves don’t get implemented unless you have the power to do it and you don’t have the power to do it if you’re not letting people act collectively, which is why the only time we’ve had an explosion of really good jobs is when the government has been encouraging of people organizing themselves into unions.

Michael: More on the Democratic party, you know, yeah, most of them are from blue areas now, and they share the same priorities, but this is also true, I think, Mike, to get to 230 house members and 53, 54 senators, which they need, to pass the things they want to pass and to reform or eliminate the filibuster, they still need to win a considerable number of purple districts and states, don’t they?

Mike Podhorzer: Oh, of course. Yeah.

Michael: That means that the coalition, almost by definition, will include some people who only share all those priorities.

Mike Podhorzer: Well, except that within those purple states, if we’re talking about the house, there are urban areas and those are the places that Democrats pick up seats. With respect to the Senate, like not to be, really fatalistic here, beyond where they are now because of the huge bias built into it, people really don’t understand how far to the right Democrats would have to go to be able to go back and do much better in those places.

Felicia: Let’s look forward to the 2024 election, I think you started to go there just now. I’d love to know what you’re foreseeing in your crystal ball, what you think about the election itself, because you and many others did a tremendous amount to make sure that the election itself, election administration, was fair and democratic in 2020. Protecting poll workers in 2020. Do you think that is going to be necessary in the next election?

Mike Podhorzer: 2022 and 24 are just very different. 2020 was the absolute most dangerous because Donald Trump was president. And he had extraordinary powers and was using them to undermine the election. And in a number of key places, Republicans were in charge. Civil society in 2020 had to, and did, step up and protect and execute the election against the wishes of the government. Right. And then after the election made sure that the results were adhered to against the efforts of the government. In 2024, it is back to the government being good faith, in charge of the election.

Felicia: Even at, even at the state level?

Mike Podhorzer: The threat matrix in the states looks very different as well. In 2020, we had Republican governor in Arizona. We had Republican control of the Pennsylvania and Michigan state legislatures. And we had 4–3 majority of Republican appointees on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Going into ’24, in Arizona, it’s now a Democratic governor. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, they’re, Michigan, it’s, they can Democrats control both legislative bodies. Pennsylvania, one. That means all of this sort of independent state legislator, all sorts of those kind of mischievous things are off the table. Wisconsin, as I’m sure people listening to this know, Democrats won by an 11 point victory just a couple weeks ago to get a majority in the State Supreme Court. There’s still very dangerous state legislatures in Georgia and Arizona, but compared to 2020, the overall picture is that we should be able to count on the government again to ensure we have a free and fair election. That’s not to say that like a more extraordinary set of threats, of just outright violence or, you know, that sort of thing is impossible. It’s also assuming that the Supreme Court doesn’t do something before, immediately after the election, that changes the rules in some new way, that makes it more difficult to have a free and fair election.

Felicia: OK. Well, I’m glad to hear that because I actually have been wondering about that since 2020. So you saying that is gonna give me a little bit more optimism and I like optimism so that’s great to hear. Here’s my last question, our last question. So Mike Podhorzer, how would you save our country?

Mike Podhorzer: I think that it, this is a particularly good place to be answering that question because if you remember for decades, people like you and others were trying to figure out how to explain to the neoliberals how to do like a better policy, how to tweak what they were doing. And the problem was that it was never going to work because the assumptions about how the economy worked were just wrong. Unfortunately, when it comes to saving this country, we have the same problem, which is that we’re only recommending solutions to a system that doesn’t exist. Until we understand that our job isn’t to figure out how, in the current framework, for Democrats to get a few more votes by saying a little bit of a different thing, right. But that the basic idea of how we as citizens make the government one that has our consent legitimately, that is actually delivering on the promise of a better country in the same way you did with the economy, we’re not gonna get to solutions that work.

Felicia: So you’re calling then Mike for an even bigger paradigm shift. A paradigm shift that includes both our economy and our democracy. And you’re asking us to think big, and I think you maybe believe that we can actually do that.

Mike Podhorzer: I do. We have done it before and we can do it again, but it only happens when we stop thinking that we are constrained by what everyone thinks we’re constrained by. Right? In the 1850s, there were people going around saying, “you can’t do that because of the compromise of 1850,” or “you can’t do that because of the Supreme Court decision,” or this or that, right, and it was a mental barrier. It was not imagining the country as it could be. After World War II, there were people who thought there was nothing to do about Jim Crow because there couldn’t be a vote on the Senate on floor on even a lynching bill. But people reimagined what the Supreme Court could do and the Supreme Court dismantled Jim Crow, right. The problem is, right now we’re thinking so small about how to get out of this crisis. We’re thinking what looks like maybe an inch away from what we are doing now. And the problem is that that never works. It didn’t work with respect to trying to make neoliberalism more palatable. It won’t work with respect to a system with this many built-in veto points and advantages to people who have spent 250 years telling us they don’t want a multiracial democracy.

Felicia: So, Mike, that is why ideas matter, and that is why we’re so happy that you’ve been a guest on this show. Thank you, Mike Podhorzer.

Mike Podhorzer: Thank you, Felicia and Michael.

Michael: So Felicia, what did you think of Mike’s ideas at the end there about how he’d save the country?

Felicia: Well, I think there are two things that were pretty notable about what Mike said. The first is just his observation that the actual administration of the 2024 election is likely to be better than the administration of the 2020 election. Most of the people who sort of have their hands on the wheel, as it were, of actually counting votes, are honest brokers and are working for the public good. The other thing that I thought was interesting and actually made me hopeful, even though Mike can sometimes sound pessimistic, is this idea that, you know, people can actually change their minds at, like, the deepest levels. And he gives people like you and me, Michael, credit for changing what people think is possible in the economy. We can have a more equal economy that also really grows.

Michael: Yeah, he was smart about that.

Felicia: Always, always, always take the compliment. But he also says that now we need that for our very democracy. You know, he says, we need to use our imaginations to think, wow, we don’t have to be trapped by bad rules. We don’t have to be trapped by an egalitarian illiberal Supreme Court. We don’t have to be trapped by rules like the filibuster or gerrymandering that give a few people a lot of outsize power. We can actually think differently about the rules of how we govern ourselves, and we’re gonna have to, he says, to get out of this red/blue conflagration. But he says it’s possible. So I like that.

Michael: Yeah, I do too. This is a point on which I might be a little bit more pessimistic.

Felicia: I was just gonna say, boy, I could hear the pessimism. OK. But why pessimistic?

Michael: Well, this work of changing the economic paradigm has taken many, many years, it’s still ongoing.

Felicia: Not done yet. Not done yet.

Michael: It’s taking many, many years. But you know, with the election of a Democratic president who embraced these ideas and appointed people into positions of power in his administration who could execute these ideas, our side has been able to, you know, enact or manifest that shift to a considerable extent. In other words, it’s done administratively and unilaterally. Shifting the democratic paradigm can’t be done administratively and unilaterally. It has to be done with the consent of the voters through congress, through the courts. That strikes me as a harder battle to win.

Felicia: Yeah, but I actually think that if you really have a pro-democracy movement, if you actually put democracy itself on the ballot, which is, to some degree, is what happened in the midterms, right? People really thought that authoritarianism was at our doorstep and they fought back. Obviously, there was also the question about the Dobbs decision and abortion, but that, too, seemed like a question of democracy. So I would just say that if you put it that starkly to the American people, that democracy is at risk and you have to actually fight to be able to have the right to change rules, then maybe it’s more than administrative, maybe democracy can actually save democracy.

Michael: Changing that is just gonna be a lot of work.

Felicia: It’s always a lot of work. It’s work worth doing. That’s all I can say. Okay. I hear your pessimism, Michael, but this is about how to save a country, so let’s get to some good news.

Michael: My good news for the week revolves around a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation which I know everybody read.

Felicia: I read it.

Michael: Well, you read it. Okay. But it’s about the fact that private companies are taking much greater advantage of the tax credits, the green tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act than the Congressional Budget Office estimated they would when the IRA was passed. The Congressional Budget Offices’ initial estimate was that the tax credits would cost 270 billion over a decade. Now this Joint Committee on Taxation put the price tag at 468 billion. So not quite twice, but a heck of a lot more. Now, there’s a downside: that’s a cost because they’re tax credits. But the upside is that they indicate that companies are really going after these tax credits and really investing in green technologies in a bigger way than anybody thought. And that’s good news.

Felicia: Yeah. Which will have, ostensibly, much bigger climate effects, right? I mean, much bigger positive decarbonization effects. That is the goal. I had another piece of good news in addition and I wanted to talk about it ’cause it’s so timely.

Michael: Lay it on me.

Felicia: That is the Writer’s Guild of America strike. And I say this not just because my husband is in fact a member of the Writer’s Guild and he’s gonna picket next week. But it’s also because what this strike really shows is that writers are being completely trampled on by the business model of all these new streaming services like Netflix. And at the same time, the CEOs and the corporate executives from these companies are making ungodly sums of money, right? So the Writer’s Guild had put a bunch of proposals in front of the studio that would cost something like, I don’t know, 430 million dollars a year, which is just a drop in the bucket compared to the almost 30 billion, 30 billion with a B dollars in profit that the studios reported in 2021.

Michael: That’s right.

Felicia: And so come on, the writers should be getting part of that. Instead they’re getting much less because they’re on shorter shows. They get fewer residual checks. This is a huge problem. And I’m glad that we’re talking about this because you know, on this show, Michael, we’ve talked about Amazon warehouse workers, we’ve talked about fast food workers, but the fact that writers are also striking shows a lot of kind of cross-class and cross-regional solidarity. I don’t know, everyone is getting kind of trampled on by this tech-enabled capitalism, and I want our listeners to really know that. And I think that the fact that these writers are striking shows that we can fight back,

Michael: Yeah, I agree. It is not settled yet, of course. So, you know, we’ll see what happens. I hope our side wins, but I agree, I agree with you that, a lot of other people are going through similar things in their workplaces because of these swift technological changes. And writers are workers, you know, it’s glamorous work. It’s fun work, it ain’t the coal mines, but it’s work.

Felicia: Yeah, it’s something we should all care about. So here is yet another piece of good news. A third piece of good news, Michael!

Michael: I can’t take it.

Felicia: So next week we’re talking to Danielle Allen about democracy. Danielle is this amazing person. She’s a professor of political philosophy in ethics and public policy at Harvard. And she’s also a perfect person to talk to at this point in our podcast season because you know, we’re talking about when ideas met reality, and Danielle left Harvard for a time to run for governor in the 2022 Massachusetts Governor’s race.

Michael: Yeah, not many people who’ve done that and who can speak to these questions from both sides of the coin, you know, the ideas factory and the place where you have to put those ideas into practice.

