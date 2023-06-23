Black Cat or White Cat

Deng largely dismantled the system of centralized planning China had adopted from the Soviet Union in favor of relying on market forces for economic development, and he opened China to investment from the outside world. These changes were bound to produce a cadre of extravagantly wealthy entrepreneurs, and so they did. China, a purportedly Communist country, was suddenly known for housing more billionaires within its borders than any other nation on the planet except the United States. The most well-known of this cadre, inside and outside China, was (and almost certainly still is) Jack Ma. Ma was a former English teacher who in 1999 created an e-commerce site in his apartment in Hangzhou that he named Alibaba, meant to serve as a global digital marketplace. In 2004, Ma created Alipay, a third-party mobile-phone and online payment system, said to be used by roughly 70 percent of China’s population. It has been accused of disrupting China’s financial system.

By 2014, Ma was able to list Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing held the record for the world’s largest initial public offering, or IPO, from then until 2019. Ma’s even bigger enterprise, Ant Group, was originally launched as an escrow service to facilitate the payment transactions of Alibaba’s online marketplace. Ma had split Alipay off from Alibaba and incorporated it into the more commanding entity of Ant. He raised three rounds of private capital for the venture, and by mid-2018 the company was seen as the world’s most valuable startup.

With a view to placing Ma’s IPO for Ant in Shanghai and Hong Kong (and not New York), the company made its finances public for the first time. The same details that excited would-be investors—the consumer loan portfolio that surpassed that of every state-owned bank in the country, an annual payments total exceeding China’s GDP—worried the bank regulators in Beijing, who had been yearning to regulate privately owned companies more carefully. In advance of Ant’s IPO, Ma addressed a business conference in Shanghai in October 2020, attended by highly placed bank regulators and other government officials, including China’s vice president, a central bank governor, and several other senior state-bank officials. In his speech, Ma criticized Beijing’s efforts to minimize financial risks. “There is no systemic risk in China’s financial system,” he asserted. “Chinese finance has no system.” He attacked the bank regulators, saying that they had “only focused on risks and overlooked development.” He critiqued Chinese bank regulators for having a “pawnshop mentality.” Officials in Beijing were outraged.