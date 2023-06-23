At the beginning of Mao Zedong’s reign, China was a poor, underdeveloped country with a shallow industrial base. Mao’s Great Leap Forward Campaign of 1958–1961 was intended to increase food production dramatically while creating a credible industrial base for the country. It turned out to be a horrifying fiasco, resulting in the deaths from hunger of millions of Chinese peasants. Five years later, Mao instigated what came to be called the Cultural Revolution, whose avowed purpose was to purge the nation of all remaining elements of feudalism and capitalism. The Cultural Revolution, though not quite as horrific as the Great Leap Forward, resulted in the deaths of as many as 1.5 million Chinese people during its 10-year span of 1966–1976.

Mao feared that the group he called the “Capitalist Roaders” would come to the fore after he died, and that is what happened. The new leaders of the Chinese Communist Party made a conscious decision to go down that road, partway at least, after Mao’s passing, in order to begin modernizing the country’s economy in a serious, systematic way. Poised between socialism and capitalism, Deng Xiaoping, who was installed in 1978 as the first leader under the new system of limited 10-year terms, is famous for his quip on this subject: “Black cat or white cat, as long as it catches mice, it is a good cat.” Propelled by Deng’s reforms, the Chinese economy by 2010 had displaced Japan’s as the world’s second largest.