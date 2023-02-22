GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Who Used to Do Business With China, Wants to Ban Business With China

SEC filings from last March show Roivant has subsidiaries domiciled in China: Cytovant Sciences, and Cytovant Biotechnology. The Cytovant website, accessed through the Wayback Machine, says the company focused “on development programs that have the potential to transform the treatment of diseases highly prevalent in Asian patients.” Cytovant was launched in 2019 out of another subsidiary called Sinovant, unveiled the year before with backing from both Roivant and CITICPE, the private equity arm of a state-owned Chinese investment firm. Sinovant was pitched in an early press release as a “Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to China and advancing Chinese biopharmaceutical innovation abroad,” having begun initial operations in 2017. SEC filings show that Sinovant Sciences HK Limited is domiciled in Hong Kong.

The nonprofit watchdog group Documented analyzed SEC filings and found that Ramaswamy made nearly $13 million in compensation from Roivant for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022. As of earlier this month, SEC filings show he owned over $600 million worth of shares in the company. Just this week he sold off 4 million Roivant shares for $7.95 each, netting a cool $31.2 million. (He retains an ownership stake in the company.) Ramaswamy did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this article regarding his business dealings in China.

Roivant spokesperson Stephanie Lee said over email that the company “is not currently active in China; Sinovant and Cytovant never generated sales or profits and are no longer operating.” In May 2021, industry news site ThePharmaLetter reported (and another SEC filing confirms) that Roivant sold Sinovant assets—the rights to develop and market several of its compounds in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other Asian markets—to the Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Dainippon. An SEC filing from earlier this month shows that Roivant “exited its operations” from Cytovant Sciences HK Limited (“Cytovant”) in July 2022, although does not reference the Chinese-domiciled Cytovant companies listed in earlier filings.