GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Who Used to Do Business With China, Wants to Ban Business With China

“As a legal matter the entities still exist (which is why they’re in the filings) but they are no longer operating companies,” Lee said of Sinovant and Cytovant. Asked about Ramaswamy’s involvement with these subsidiaries, she confirmed Ramaswamy was CEO when the companies were formed but “stepped down as CEO prior to us winding them down.”

The most famous of Roivant’s subsidiaries was Axovant Sciences, for which Ramaswamy raised a whopping $350 million initial public offering in 2015 on the basis of rights to an Alzheimer’s treatment he had purchased from GlaxoSmithKline for $5 million. The promise to investors was that Axovant would be able to succeed where four previous clinical trials had failed. They did not. Two years later late-stage clinical trials for the drug, called intepirdine, flopped. Axovant lost 70 percent of its $2.6 billion value.



In TV appearances leading up to his presidential bid announcement, as well as on Twitter, Ramaswamy has frequently called for the U.S. to decouple from China and to ban U.S. companies from doing business there. The industry where he made his name and tens of millions of dollars, though, remains deeply interwoven with the country.