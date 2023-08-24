Republicans Border Policy Proposals Are Sadistic and Would Lead to Chaos

Not to be outdone, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis agreed with deep strikes but upped the ante by proposing using armed drones to monitor the border and to authorize strikes with them inside of Mexico. This is a continuation of his call in June to authorize lethal force against migrants who are suspected of trying to carry illegal drugs into the U.S. He went even further in August, essentially promising summary executions of anyone caught smuggling drugs: “That’s the last thing they’re going to be able to do because we’re going to leave them stone cold dead at the border. We’re not putting up with it anymore,” he said at event with former Fox host Erick Erickson.

Vivek Ramaswamy also supports the use of the military as law enforcement, in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. Just to add an extra bit of cruelty, he’d deport all the Dreamers and force them to reapply for citizenship. This appeals to his base precisely because these 700,000 deported individuals would likely suffer horribly and die in a land where they have no money, no job, no connections, and where most don’t even speak the local language.

The cruelty always was the point, and that’s why there isn’t a substantive difference between any of the GOP candidates on immigration policy. They are all promising to do these sorts of things, even though some of them (like Haley and DeSantis) have the intelligence and legal background to understand how catastrophically counter-productive these actions would be. However, they’re playing to their audience. They know that they cannot possibly gain the power they desire without telling the base what it wants to hear.