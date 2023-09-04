The Wall Street Journal’s Desperate Search for the Perfect Anti-Trump Candidate

Always uncomfortable with Donald Trump’s America First populism and bombast, the Journal’s three-page print editorial section turned on the defrocked president with a fury the day after the 2022 midterm elections. Not only did the Journal headline its lead editorial “TRUMP IS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S BIGGEST LOSER,” but it also ran three other op-eds belittling the sneering face of the GOP. Since then, the edit page has not softened its view of Trump personally, although each indictment has been dismissed as prosecutorial overreach by forces aligned with Joe Biden. In early August, after federal prosecutor Jack Smith brought a four-count indictment against Trump for trying to overturn the election, the Journal began its editorial by declaring, “Donald Trump’s post-election behavior in 2020 was deceitful and destructive, and his malfeasance on Jan. 6, 2021, was disgraceful.” The Journal followed up the next week by flatly declaring, “The risk of nominating former President Trump is that everything else will be drowned out by arguments about whether he should go to prison for trying to overturn the 2020 election or delete Mar-a-Lago’s security tapes to hide documents.”

But if not Trump for president, then who? And can any non-Trump Republican candidate check all the boxes the Journal needs them to: hawkish, anti-populist and, perhaps above all, viable?

Even though the Journal does not formally endorse candidates, the editorial page is adept at putting a thumb on the scale.

Even though the Journal does not formally endorse candidates, the editorial page is adept at putting a thumb on the scale. During the heady days of spring, the Journal’s editorial writers, like so many orthodox Republicans, were beguiled by the idea of Ron DeSantis. When the Florida governor declared his candidacy in May, the Journal burbled, “The acid test of leadership is how someone responds in a crisis, and Mr. DeSantis showed both the discipline to master the subject and the courage to defy elite opinion for the larger public good.”