Trump’s Takeover of Washington, D.C., Is Hilariously Ineffective
Almost no one has been arrested because the nation’s capital isn’t actually a crime-ridden hellhole.
The first night of Donald Trump’s takeover of the nation’s capital is in the books. As Trump would have us believe, he has begun to “liberate” Washington, D.C., from a crime surge (that actually does not exist). Troops have started clearing the streets of what he describes as a scourge of “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people.”
Night one’s results are (to an extent) in: “As part of the president’s massive law enforcement surge,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday, “last night, approximately 850 officers and agents were surged across the city. They made a total of 23 arrests.”
For some perspective, according to the Police Scorecard, the D.C. police, between 2013 and 2023, made roughly 58.7 arrests on average each day.
Leavitt also provided a laundry list of the charges—ranging from fare dodging to homicide—that, without the raw information on individual cases, is pretty unhelpful in gauging the effectiveness of the effort: “Homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fare evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high-capacity magazine, fleeing to elude in a vehicle, no permits, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant.”
Nonetheless, as Leavitt continued, “This is only the beginning.”
Trump’s D.C. takeover is planned to continue over the next 30 days or so—and with more cities to come, he says. And the troops he’s deploying have an apparent green light to abuse citizens at will: Now, the president says, they are “allowed to do whatever the hell they want.” According to social media dispatches from last night, this apparently includes bothering random D.C. residents simply going about their business. But who’s to say how extreme things will get?