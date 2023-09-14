Hot Enough For You?

On Sunday, July 30, of this year, The Wall Street Journal published a column by Allysia Finley, a member of the paper’s editorial board, entitled “Climate Change Obsession Is a Real Mental Disorder.” You could deduce from the title that the writer was no serious thinker, despite her degree from Stanford University. “The media wants you to know it’s hot outside,” she wrote sarcastically, quoting a line from a CNN broadcast: “‘Heat health emergency’: Nearly half the US at risk.” She also referenced a Bloomberg article with the headline “Extreme Temperatures Are Hurting Our Mental Health.” It turns out Finley also reads The New Yorker, for she quotes from a 4,400-word article it published, written by Jia Tolentino, that poses the question, “What To Do With Climate Emotions?,” which Tolentino answers thusly: “It may be impossible to seriously consider the reality of climate change for longer than ninety seconds without feeling depressed, angry, guilty, grief-stricken, or simply insane.” But of course Finley had a counter to that: “Climate hypochondriacs deserve to be treated with compassion, much like anyone who suffers from mental illness.”

The following day, July 31, the Journal published a screed by the infamous climate change–denier Bjørn Lomborg, titled “Climate Change Hasn’t Set the World on Fire.” It was not a coincidence that the Journal published these two pieces back-to-back when it did, at the precise turning of July into August. The month of July 2023 was, according to Gavin Schmidt, director of nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, “not just warmer than any previous July—it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880. The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.” Lomborg, however, put most of his focus on the number of fires occurring around the globe annually, which he claimed has been steadily diminishing in this century. “In 2022, the last year for which there are complete data,” he assured his readers, “the world hit a new record-low of 2.2% burned area.”