Even Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Sick of Laura Loomer’s Schtick
The long feud between the two MAGA hard-liners opened up after Loomer attacked a decorated Army veteran for being a Democrat.
Trump whisperer Laura Loomer and firebrand MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have filed yet another chapter in their yearslong public feud. This time, the girls are fighting over a Medal of Honor recipient who tackled a suicide bomber—whom Loomer has excoriated for the crime of being a Democrat.
“There are probably so many people who the Army could honor who have received the Medal of Honor. But who did the Army choose to honor instead on their social media page under the Trump admin? Florent Groberg, a Democrat who spoke at the 2016 DNC where he campaigned against Trump in support of Hillary Clinton and was praised by Obama,” Loomer posted over an Army tweet honoring Groberg’s act of valor.
“You’d think that the US Army of all places would actually invest in some proper vetting, but nope,” she continued. “Inadequacy, screw ups, and zero political knowledge of anything in the Trump era is totally accepted my many in this admin. Under the Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, there have been several instances of either him, or the Army promoting anti-Trump Leftists on their official social media channels.… Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier? They had to find an immigrant who voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke at the DNC as Obama’s guest?”
Loomer was criticized widely for her comments, most pointedly by Greene—which led the Florida representative to realize that the influencer had blocked her on X.
“Of course, what a coward. I looked her up after I heard she attacked Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, who risked his own life to heroically save his military brothers from a suicide bomber. What was Hero Florent Groberg’s Loomer crime? Nothing,” Greene wrote Monday on X. “He spoke at a Democrat convention. But Laura Loomer has ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America. Ask any veteran, military member, and American, no one cares about his politics, the man was willing to die to save others from a suicide bomber. Shut up Laura.”
Greene attached a screenshot of Loomer’s block to her post.
“Laura Loomer will lie about and slander the best people in order to rip apart other Republicans she is trying to destroy.… Many people are asking who or what government or what intelligence agency has bankrolled the twice failed Congressional candidate, Laura Loomer all these years?’ Greene continued. “Because she has never had a real job, she is not legally allowed to own a gun, and she spends 100% of her time trying to funnel her lies and manipulated propaganda to the President of the United States. Many people need to wake up about her reporting. Researching facts and then spinning them into lies to serve her agenda doesn’t make her good or trustworthy. It makes her a liar and it makes her dangerous.”
This clearly struck a nerve with Loomer, as the terminally online commentator hit back, alleging that Greene had cheated on her then husband with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru” and had sabotaged Loomer’s 2023 congressional bid—not that it needed any sabotaging.
“You attacked me planted a story about me in the New York Times when Trump wanted to hire me in 2023. You made up lies because you couldn’t stand the idea of another woman in the GOP having success,” Loomer replied. “Speaking of lies, you ruined your entire family by cheating on your husband with a sex guru, and for the last 4 months, you have been doing nothing but spewing lies about the Trump admin because you don’t get enough attention from the Trump admin. I have had you blocked since 2023 when you called the Trump campaign and smeared me with lies because as a member of Congress you engage in Tortious interference and use your position to interfere in other peoples employment.
“You call yourself a Christian while you wreck your marriage like a whore and lie out of bloated horse face which has permanent damage from your years of alleged steroid use,” Loomer, who has her own plastic surgery speculations, continued. “Which is why you look like a Neanderthal.”
This is not the first time MTG and Loomer have clashed. Last year, MTG rightly called out Loomer for being racist after she said that if Kamala Harris won, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.” Loomer responded by calling MTG an antisemite (she is) for criticizing her.
Both of these women are bad actors. But even hard-line MAGA devotees can see that Loomer is in the wrong for attacking a veteran based on his voting record.