Climate Week Is Pointless. The Protests Inspired by It Aren’t.

But the biggest problem with Climate Week is the time frame: A week is too short to devote to the most important challenge facing human civilization. It’s insulting to the grieving families of the 11,000 dead and more than 10,000 missing in Libya’s floods last week, the 97 dead in Maui’s wildfires last month, and all those who lost their lives and livelihoods to flooding in Greece late last week, the worst storms in that country in more than a century. Devoting one week a year to public communication on an issue that most people are already worried about is stunningly unserious. If the United States and the USSR had only devoted one week a year to communication about the urgency of fighting Hitler, we’d be living in a much different world today, and not a better one.

Many of the people and organizations involved in Climate Week—with the probable exception of the corporate sponsors—are engaged in pushing for climate action all year long. But that’s not the point: “Climate Week” sends a signal to the public that this issue is an afterthought. Moving to mostly virtual events during the pandemic years helped to make Climate Week even more irrelevant, even as global awareness of the climate crisis grew more acute and climate disasters more severe and frequent, thus more difficult to ignore.



Let’s call it, then: This week’s Climate Week is perhaps best celebrated by acknowledging that Climate Week has run its course. However, while I predict most of the meetings and announcements and presentations in New York over the next few days will be a waste of time, this year’s U.N. Climate Summit has given us one incredibly valuable gift: the return of the visible climate protest movement. That’s one dimension of this year’s Climate Week that should become a daily—or at least monthly—occurrence: street protest.