Adams to Dems: Drop Dead

“Eric Adams really likes to hit progressives, but he’s making it hard for normal Democrats running up and down the state to come to a more nuanced position,” said Alyssa Cass, a Democratic consultant who worked for U.S. Representative Pat Ryan’s successful campaign in upstate New York and is currently advising on several New York congressional campaigns. Cass sees a huge spillover effect from Adams to local opinions. “Something that really jumped out at me: One of the [recent] polls was ‘Do you support housing migrants on college campuses,’ and in the suburbs in Westchester, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, among Democratic women, that proposal was underwater by double digits. Even Democrats were split.”

For New York Democrats, what to do about Eric Adams has become a persistent topic: How does a campaign address the fact that one of the area’s most prominent Democrats is taking constant potshots at the president, the national leader of the party, ahead of what will be a razor-thin election?

For Adams, the calculus of his own stance is clear. He’s never been well-liked by fellow Democrats. (He’s a former Republican who, even as a Democrat, surrounds himself with Republican operators.) And as with every modern New York mayor before him, the job itself is a political dead-end—there simply isn’t a political future for Adams beyond reelection to another term as mayor. Adams congenitally dislikes liberals, who surround him in citywide elected office, and resents the fact that very few prominent Democratic politicians supported him during his mayoral race. Hakeem Jeffries, the would-be first Black speaker of the House, finds himself with another Black New Yorker standing in his way. (Jeffries supported civil rights attorney Maya Wiley during the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary.) Adams is lashing out because it helps get him on television, and gets people talking about the most important person of all to Eric Adams—Eric Adams.