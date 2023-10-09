I Never Thought I’d Live to See Democracy Die. But Now I Wonder.

And speaking of Putin: Isn’t he smiling over this, too? As Tom Friedman wrote Sunday, Ukraine may now find itself competing with Israel for U.S. military aid—again, possibly for months. So, a prolonged war in the Middle East may help cost Ukraine its independence. And the need to privilege Israel over Ukraine is the perfect excuse for House Republicans to vote against Ukraine aid.

There are grim signs practically everywhere one looks. Next Sunday, the Polish elections will determine whether the right-wing Law and Justice Party wins an unprecedented third term. If it does—and the party leads in the polls, although somewhat narrowly—some observers think Poland becomes another Hungary (it’s already part of the way down that road). More instability. Today in Europe in general, The Guardian recently reported, 32 percent of voters are casting their votes for anti-establishment parties, up from 20 percent in the 2000s and 12 percent in the 1990s. The vast majority of that increased vote share is going to parties of the far right.

And everything is prelude, of course, to November 5, 2024 in the United States. If Trump wins that election (or worse, narrowly loses and steals it), we’ll have chaos and instability like the world hasn’t seen since the 1940s. We know what Trump will do here at home, because he’s been telling us. He’ll destroy the executive branch, he’ll take whatever steps he can to shut down opposition media and cripple the Democratic Party, and he and the Republicans, if they have full control of the government, will pass immigration laws that will make 1924’s Johnson-Reed bill look generous. Civil liberties of immigrants and LGBTQ people will be crushed. And come 2028, we’ll either have a presidential election that the Republican Party has ensured it cannot lose, or—my guess—we won’t have an election at all.