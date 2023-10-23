West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today

Rpk Group, which founder Rick Staisloff describes as “a leading national consulting firm supporting universities and nonprofits with their growth strategies,” is behind the cuts at WVU and boasts a long list of college and university clients. A slide presentation Rpk Group prepared for the University of Virginia in 2018, obtained by a professor there through a Freedom of Information Act request, encourages leadership to “shift the frame from cost cutting to maximizing return on investment.” Rpk Group’s method involves analyzing academic departments and programs based on student application numbers to a given program (before students enroll, and regardless of whether they change their mind once they do) and counting how many students have been enrolled in majors and programs (for a 2018 presentation, the firm used average data from 2013 to 2015).

Making bets on this crude form of analysis is risky and shortsighted because predicting student interests and enrollment patterns, as well as economic needs that may impact enrollment, is notoriously fraught. Examples abound of subjects across the liberal arts and sciences that were foolishly written off. Number theory, a branch of pure mathematics, was long dismissed as useless until people realized its essential value in wartime cryptography. In 2000, Arabic and Middle Eastern language programs made up less than 2 percent of all foreign language classes offered in the United States; after the 9/11 attacks, Arabic became the fastest-growing foreign language taught at U.S. colleges and universities. In 2020, Covid-19 spurred the first mRNA vaccine brought to market, despite the fact that research on delivering mRNA to cells developed in the 1970s. What changed? Among other things, advances in nanotechnology enabled old mRNA research to become useful in new applications. Virology, in particular, is a research area for which it’s better to be prepared than to be reactive, as the case of Nigeria illustrates. And as machine learning and natural language processing take on increasing relevance not only across academic subjects but in many areas of day-to-day life, you might be surprised at how valuable experts in language, literature, and culture are becoming to artificial intelligence research and applications.

We don’t know—not even university presidents; not even management consultants—when circumstances will elevate a neglected or undervalued area of study to dire importance. Since at least the 2008 financial crisis, higher education leaders, policymakers, and the media have increasingly accepted as a given that higher education should not be comprehensive but rather driven by return on investment, based on short-term, fluctuating, homespun ideas about market value. This is a high-stakes gamble on an unknowable future.