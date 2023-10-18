Democrats on the GOP Sh*t Show: “Their Civil War Continues”

Representative Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat now in his eighth term, was the lonely voice of optimism among the 15 members of the minority party interviewed for this story. “I still think once they purge themselves of this, it makes space for a consensus candidate to emerge for speaker. Then we’ll get on with the business of the House. I think that could happen fairly soon if they get their act together,” he said.

Jeffries has floated House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, as someone Democrats respect and can potentially work with on a bipartisan basis. “The fact is, there is a working majority of over 300 members of this Congress who voted on things like aid for Ukraine, a continuing resolution to fund the government, and to raise the debt ceiling,” Connolly said. “All of those were 300-plus votes. So there’s a clear bipartisan majority. But in order to achieve that, Republicans have got to work with Democrats. If not, then you’re gonna get the chaos we’re seeing now.”

Maybe, having tried and failed repeatedly at chaos, the GOP will pull back from the brink. But funny thing—they keep trying chaos and keep failing instead.