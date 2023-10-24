America: Live Up to Your Own Principles When Dealing With Palestine

This is why I am sad to report that I have seen every one of these principles shattered over the past week by American officials as they take Israel’s side so aggressively. Without necessarily cheering it on, they have been implicitly green-lighting acts of violence against Palestinian civilians and refraining, at least in public, from calling for de-escalation and the need to break the cycle of violence. These are not the ideals I have been preaching.

What we are seeing today coming from Washington is administration officials encouraging a four-times criminally charged prime minister whose defense minister publicly said they will cut off water, electricity, and food from an entire people. President Joe Biden’s visit to reassure Israelis is one thing, but his refusal to call for a de-escalation or a cease-fire (his U.N. representative vetoed such a resolution) has produced deep concern and an anti-American feeling throughout the region. Many worry that his visit and the continuing unreserved support for Israel he expressed in his Thursday night speech will give Israeli hawks the green light to continue brutalizing an already terrified civilian population that has no place to go.

While Palestinians, like all people under occupation, have an internationally legitimate right to resist their occupiers, the atrocities, whether by Palestinian fighters or others, are wrong, and they need to be called out and condemned. I add my voice without reservation in condemning war crimes against civilians. All humans are created in God’s image, and we are called by our maker to preserve life, not to end it.