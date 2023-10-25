Fossil Fuel Demand Is Predicted to Peak by 2030. Oil Giants Are Betting Against It.

Chevron and Exxon have plenty of cause for optimism, though. The U.S. already accounts for 90 percent of new liquefied natural gas projects approved anywhere on earth since the start of 2022. Domestic crude oil production reached record levels this year and is likely to do the same in 2024. If governments follow through on today’s climate pledges, oil demand will decline by 50 percent by midcentury. Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the IEA argues, would see fossil fuel production decline 2 percent per year through 2030 worldwide, and 4 to 5 percent per year after that through 2050.

For oil companies’ recent investment decisions to pay off, that is, even the most modest of climate goals will have to stay firmly out of reach. Conversely, striving toward putting them within reach means rendering many of their investments worthless. Policymakers don’t seem poised to make it so.

The IEA didn’t create its projections and recommendations out of thin air. Modelers make assumptions based on available data about likely outcomes or work backward from goals like net-zero emissions. Fossil fuel executives have a vested interest in making sure some scenarios come true and others don’t. If the world goes down one path, they stand to lose trillions of dollars. If it follows another, they can continue to make fabulous amounts of money in a world that is two, three, or four degrees warmer. Those same companies painting themselves as service providers—humbly meeting the world’s energy demands—obscure just how much they do to influence that demand and, consequently, our shared future: bankrolling politicians who stop climate policy in its tracks; lobbying to kill and weaken bills that might reduce emissions; historically, backing efforts to undermine climate science and diplomacy.