Once, There Was Hope in Gaza. I’d Like to Think There Can Be Again.

I was invited occasionally to meet with U.S. politicians and Israeli peace activists and intellectuals. All of us were engaged in discussing how to enhance cooperation and build sustainable economies that would allow everybody to live in peace and prosperity.

After the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, elections were held in which Hamas competed with Fatah, which dominated the Palestinian Authority. In January 2006, Hamas won a surprise landslide victory over Fatah. The West cut off aid to Gaza, and Israel detained Hamas officials. The tensions between Hamas and Fatah resulted in Hamas violently wresting control of Gaza in 2007. That prompted Israel to impose its blockade on Gaza, doing tremendous economic harm. The Gazan people were caught in the middle.

Since 2008, the Gaza Strip has experienced 17 escalations, five of which have been devastating. Major wars erupted in the Gaza Strip in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2021, 2022, and now 2023. The effects of these wars have been tragic on the Gaza Strip’s population and have significantly affected its infrastructure, health care system, economy, society, and public and private sectors. The Israeli blockade has made Gazans more radical and less tolerant and has had devastating social consequences. Today, 62 percent of the Gaza population are under the age of 30 and have never been outside Gaza due to the travel restrictions.