Once, There Was Hope in Gaza. I’d Like to Think There Can Be Again.

The Gaza Strip was the first place to be freed from Israeli occupation when the Palestinian Authority was created in 1994, in the wake of the Oslo Accords. It was a very emotional moment that May to see the first Palestinians enter Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, carrying Palestinian flags. We had big dreams to build a free, modern, and democratic state—to live side by side in peace with Israel.

The peace process had gained huge support from the international community, mainly from the United States and major European states. With this support, the P.A. was able to create a public sector and build the Gaza airport—where Bill and Hillary Clinton landed for a historic visit on December 14, 1998. I have traveled three times from that airport. When I flew in a Palestinian airplane for the first time, and heard “Palestinian Airlines welcomes you aboard its flight to Amman, Jordan,” I cried.

I was born in Gaza in 1962 to a refugee family that had been expelled from its village of Sawafir in the then British mandate of Palestine. Five years later, in the Six-Day War of June 1967, Gaza was seized by Israel, which meant that I grew up under the occupation. When you live under occupation, your national ambitions become clearer and stronger. I promised myself that I would do my utmost to contribute to achieving peace and freedom for our people and region through dialogue and debate.