Abstention from flight is of course admirably principled. Yet there is something grim and unpalatable about the insistence that saving the planet means giving up everything we enjoy. It is one thing to argue, as some “de-growth” advocates do, that we’d be happier in a less polluting, postcapitalist future: working fewer hours a day with less stress and precarity. It is true that our current cycle of endless work and wasteful acquisition of stuff, punctuated by the occasional carbon-intensive vacation, isn’t fulfilling. These arguments about how much pleasure would ensue from a less alienated relationship to nature deserve more prominence.

But giving up flying hits differently. Perhaps the flight addicts of the one percent deserve some mockery, especially those who take planes when there are plenty of other transport options (obviously, don’t fly to Paris from London for the weekend). Yet aviation allows us to keep up relationships with people we love who live far away and to have adventures in places we could otherwise never reach. Flying helps us remain citizens of the world; it nourishes solidarity with people in other places and opens our eyes to natural beauty that, once we have seen, we feel more deeply committed to saving. The electric planes invite us to hope for a future in which we can still do all that in good conscience.

Even better, they evoke that twentieth-century feeling of excitement for the ingenious future. That feeling that there was a future. To save the world, we need that.