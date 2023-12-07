Japan’s Incomplete Reckoning With World War II Crimes

Judge Pal’s dissent and the failure of Japanese political leaders to accept political responsibility for the crimes committed by Japan in its conduct of the war seem to me to reflect the perception that Japan was as much a victim of war crimes as it was the perpetrator of war crimes. The Allies had also committed great crimes against Germans and their other European enemies during World War II. These included the firebombing of cities such as Dresden and Hamburg by Britain and the U.S., the great number of rapes committed by Soviet soldiers as they made their way through Eastern Europe and through Germany to Berlin, and the rapes committed by Moroccan troops under French command in the invasion of Italy. Though these gross abuses were never discussed at Nuremberg and were never punished, they were dwarfed in significance by the revelations of the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

The trials at Nuremberg were followed by literally thousands of trials of Nazi war criminals in German courts. There were never similar trials of Japanese war criminals in Japanese courts.



Moreover, the trials at Nuremberg were followed by literally thousands of trials of Nazi war criminals that have continued almost up to the present day in German courts. Those trials have both reflected German acceptance of the guilt of their fellow Germans for war crimes and, at the same time, contributed to that acceptance. They are an expression of the country’s profound sense of political responsibility for German criminality. There were never similar trials of Japanese war criminals in Japanese courts. Those trials and punishments that took place were in military tribunals convened by the Allies and in the courts of some of the countries where Japanese troops remained when the war ended.

In the war against Japan, Americans firebombed most of the country’s cities. Bass writes that President Harry Truman “repeatedly boasted about the firebombing of Tokyo and dozens of other Japanese cities.” These cities were largely made up of wooden houses, and they burned easily. Tokyo was firebombed on March 9, 1945, at a time when the outcome of the war had already been decided. Estimates of the number of those killed in that attack on Tokyo range from at least 80,000 to well over 100,000, the overwhelming majority among them civilians. One of the reasons that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were selected as the targets for the atomic bombs dropped on Japan in August 1945 was that they had not been firebombed. That made it easier for American officials to assess the damage done by nuclear weapons.