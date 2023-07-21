Oppenheimer Is An Uncomfortably Timely Tale of Destruction

Even the basic structure of history may look very different than what audiences are used to. Many Americans are accustomed to thinking of World War II as the end of one era and the beginning of another, but for the American left, the war was a strange interregnum. Before Pearl Harbor, much of the American establishment and public was more frightened of communism than fascism, which is why a Jewish antifascist academic like Oppenheimer might find himself funneling money to the doomed Spanish Republicans via the Communist Party, since no one in Washington was going to help. After the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, the United States would almost immediately find itself in a Cold War competition with the Soviet Union, and soon any American with alleged left-wing associations could be blacklisted and driven from public life—even a figure as accomplished and admired as Oppenheimer. It was an aberration that for a period of less than four years in between Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima, the United States found itself allied with the Soviet Union in a global crusade against fascism—one in which Oppenheimer and his friends were not only aligned with their government, but working with the highest levels of the US military to produce a devastating weapon of war, which they hoped would be used against the Nazis.

The Manhattan Project, which represents both Oppenheimer’s career triumph and his most monstrous sin, occupies roughly the middle act of Nolan’s film. (I say “roughly” because, Nolan being Nolan, Oppenheimer’s chronology is fragmented and hard to summarize). The successful Trinity detonation in New Mexico is as magnificent and terrifying on film as one might expect, but it’s no dramatic climax, and the subsequent bombings of Japan aren’t depicted on screen at all. Instead, Oppenheimer is ultimately about how the U.S. government enlisted the talents of a group of mostly left-wing physicists it was never quite comfortable with in order to build a super-weapon—one that it would never get the chance to use against the Nazis, but that would be used against a nearly defeated Japan as a warning shot to the Soviets. The new, bipolar, frightfully dangerous world made possible by the atom bomb was a far cry from the harmonious global order its creators hoped and advocated for.

For a few years, the town is a perverse realization of a communist dream serving the dictates of an empire that is anything but communist.

Nolan’s Los Alamos is something of a paradox. In the middle of the desert, the federal government lavishly funds a tiny utopia, where brilliant minds—many of them left-wing Jews, often refugees from Nazi-occupied Europe—gather with their families, isolated from the war and from their own society in an austere science camp, all for the sake of designing and testing a killing machine. (Though the film neglects to mention it, the isolation wasn’t total; some civilian communities downwind of the Trinity test site were exposed to radiation and negative health effects in the years that followed.) It’s a strange context in which certain social norms are permitted to break down, as when a woman with a degree in the sciences is permitted to work on the project instead of being relegated to the typing pool—though this doesn’t stop her male colleagues from idly speculating on the risks radiation might pose to her reproductive organs. Everyone in Los Alamos has dignified work, housing, and enough to eat, and they form a tight-knit community into which a lot of babies are born. For a few years, the town is a perverse realization of a communist dream serving the dictates of an empire that is anything but communist.