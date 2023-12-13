Did Bob Menendez’s Donors Know They Were Paying for $64 Steaks?

Cafe Milano was also an unofficial base of operations for lobbyists at Cassidy and Associates that were hired by Egypt’s intelligence service to polish the image of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who took power in a 2013 military coup. While the lobbyists hosted dinners at the restaurant to woo lawmakers, the head of the intelligence service and several of his officers were allegedly meeting directly with Menendez and his wife to negotiate his personal terms to promote Egypt’s interests in Washington.

French cuisine appears to be another Menendez favorite. He’s rung up 66 New Millennium–financed charges totaling more than $12,000 at Bistro Bis. Located off the lobby of the Hotel George, a stone’s throw from the Capitol Building on the Senate side, Bistro Bis’s most acclaimed dishes are Confit de Canard and Steak Frites. Menendez has also developed a discerning palate for Indian delicacies. He’s ventured to the Maryland suburbs outside of Washington five times to dine on his PAC’s account at Common Wealth, where a typical dinner for two with drinks can be had for $150 or less, which in Menendez’s world is a budget meal.

Donations to New Millennium also covered charges at establishments serving Mexican, Mediterranean, Cuban, and Spanish fare. All told, Menendez’s leadership PAC has been billed for about $472,000 at hundreds of restaurants since 2003, which adds up to an average annual wining and dining subsidy of more than $23,000. That figure climbs to a staggering $75,000 per year, using a conservative estimate that excludes a good part of charges categorized in FEC reports as catering, when the senator’s lavish expenditures at restaurants paid for out of his campaign account are added to the pile.