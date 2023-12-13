Did Bob Menendez’s Donors Know They Were Paying for $64 Steaks?

I was at Morton’s that night because I was told that Menendez is known to hold court there so regularly that lobbyists who want to speak with him are said to decamp at the bar and wait for him to come by. Still, I assumed when I left my home to head to the restaurant that the odds of the senator being there were low, so when I opened the door to the patio area around 7:30 p.m., I was happy to see him at a table just inside—and based on the various glasses, large empty bottle of mineral water, and full ashtrays atop it, it seemed that he and his companion had been there for some time.

Morton’s is priced beyond my budget. The 16-ounce New York Strip, which Menendez has said is his favorite item on the menu, goes for $64, twin lobster tails for $99, a glass of Tempranillo for $31, and a jigger of brandy, which I believe the senator and his associate may have been drinking as it was served in a snifter, typically runs from $20 and up. But whether or not he’s squirreled away bribe payments as the government charges, Menendez can pick up the tab at Morton’s without fretting because he’s rarely paying out of pocket. As of early 2021, he had billed his campaign treasury and an assortment of other political committees about $300,000 for meals and catering at Morton’s, the New York Post reported that year. Since then, the figure has ballooned by another $74,000, Federal Election Commission records show.

Menendez is not alone among elected officials who spend copious amounts of donor cash on wining, dining, and other creature comforts. For example, in a rare rebuke from the largely inert entity known as the House Ethics Committee, a report it released last month revealed soon-to-be expelled Congressman George Santos misspent $40,000 in campaign money on OnlyFans, Botox treatments, and trips to the Hamptons and Atlantic City.