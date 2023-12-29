The Squad Has a Serious Shot at Party Leadership

In the 1940s and 1950s, Minnesota Senator Hubert Humphrey, who started his career at the 1948 Democratic Convention telling Southerners to leave the party if they didn’t want to embrace the cause of civil rights, served a similar role. He lashed out against senior Southern Democrats who resisted racial justice and violated the norms of the chamber. Humphrey used radio and television to get out his message when the party hierarchy (literally) ignored him. During the 1950s, Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson persuaded him to curb his behavior by coming closer to the leadership, but in exchange Humphrey was able to serve as a bridge to liberals like Illinois Senator Paul Douglas, Pennsylvania’s Joseph Clark, and New York Senator Herbert Lehman. Humphrey ensured they had the ear of Senator Johnson, and that their ideas remained part of the mix. The legislative left on Capitol Hill—though kept at arm’s length by LBJ—put a series of issues on the table, such as providing health care to the elderly and ending legal segregation, that would become the law of the land in the 1960s. They served the agenda-setting function that is so vital over the long term, even when obtaining actual legislation can take decades.

A major turning point took place in 1959, when Northern liberals in the House formed the Democratic Study Group, or DSG. This caucus, an outgrowth of an informal cluster of Democrats led by Eugene McCarthy (McCarthy’s Mavericks), was determined to counteract the procedural prowess of Southern Democratic conservatives who used rules and norms to stifle progress on issues such as civil rights and health care. DSG believed that left-of-center Democrats—the progressives of the time—needed to focus more on organization if they wanted to achieve their goals. DSG disseminated key information to allied legislators, mobilized and counted votes on pertinent bills, and pressured the speaker to take seriously the ambitions of the left. Like Humphrey in the late 1940s, DSG members turned to the media to get out the kinds of messages that the Democratic leadership tried to contain. During the high point for liberalism in the mid-1960s, DSG emerged as an important ally to President Johnson in the passage of the Great Society. A decade later, in the aftermath of Watergate, the group was at the forefront of efforts to curb the power of Southern committee chairmen and strengthen the hand of centralized party leadership.

During the 1990s, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, formed in 1991, attempted to serve a similar function. CPC, whose founders included Representatives Ron Dellums and Bernie Sanders, was not as effective as DSG—never as organized and not quite as shrewd in terms of parliamentary strategy. Yet it created legislative space for those who were more concerned about issues such as universal health care and economic inequality, ensuring a presence for ideas that were losing a place in Washington. Under Representative Jayapal, CPC became much stronger in the second half of Trump’s presidency, providing a solid voting bloc on a number of key issues, including the first impeachment proceedings, when the leadership was hesitating. In 2020, Jayapal pushed through important rule changes that strengthened the ability of the caucus to vote as a single bloc on legislation and improved participation rates (in certain respects, mimicking the Freedom Caucus).