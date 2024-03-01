Amitav Ghosh’s Reckoning With Opium

Former poppy-growing areas “have had significantly worse long-term social and economic outcomes” than nearby districts.

A comparison of these two opium economies forms the heart of the book’s compelling development thesis. Before the imposition of wide-scale opium production, the east was relatively prosperous, as evidenced by the nickname “Golden Bengal.” Following the infliction of opium, eastern India remains defined by underdevelopment and social conflict more than 70 years after independence. The legacy is most pronounced, argues Ghosh, in former poppy-growing areas, which “have had significantly worse long-term social and economic outcomes” than nearby districts. In the shadow of this history, it is only natural that Calcutta emerged from independence to become the country’s center of left-wing economics, and Bihar, its shorthand for feudal inequality, revolutionary politics, and caste violence. Karl Marx does not appear in Smoke and Ashes, but its analysis of opium’s long-term impacts in India offers a mirror-image confirmation of Marx’s prescient analysis that the opium trade, enforced through a humiliating military defeat, would act as a spur to China’s modernization and, perhaps, eventual embrace of Communist principles. Ghosh is on softer ground when he expands this frame to explain every aspect of contemporary life in east India, such as his speculation that it was opium, rather than the vicissitudes of call center outsourcing, that fixed Calcutta on a course to become India’s scam hub.

Throughout Smoke and Ashes, Ghosh is finely attuned to the ways the concept of “agency,” much like opium, can take different forms and serve different purposes. The British, for example, became adept at highlighting the pathologies of Chinese “demand” as a way to deflect responsibility for creating an addiction epidemic by manipulating supply. In the British press, the Chinese were rendered eager customers driving the opium market through consumer choice; if anything could be blamed, it was not the Company, but the “social depravity and deficient self-control” that was intrinsic to “Asiatic” races. When this narrative failed to silence growing calls in Britain and China to end the opium trade, editorialists and pamphleteers made Kiplingesque appeals to those most high, most benevolent, and most unstoppable of agents—History and Progress. The result was a tautological self-justification that could and did excuse any crime committed in its name. The British Empire, as the “Church Militant of the cult of Progress,” viewed the opium trade as “inevitable, indeed a historical necessity,” writes Ghosh, because it provided the funds “to go about the business of converting its subject peoples to the worship of Progress.”



The book’s most provocative discussion of agency involves opium itself. Along with faith in History and Progress, the opium trade reflected the age’s thoroughly rationalist understanding of nature as little more than a storehouse of inert resources. Here Smoke and Ashes makes its second revisionist turn and embraces a twenty-first-century approach to plant history that treats its subjects as active and even conscious agents. Plants are living entities “continuously evolving and finding new modes of articulation … whose intelligence, patience and longevity far exceed that of humans,” writes Ghosh. What is true of plants in general is perhaps even more so for the poppy flower, “one of the most powerful Beings that humans have encountered in their time on earth,” whose interactions with us “are mysterious, sometimes benign and sometimes vengeful.”