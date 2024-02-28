An Immigration Journalist Makes the Case for Open Borders

J.W.: He ought to hold up his plan that he put in place on his campaign. So you were singing a song for a long time and your tune has changed? And we saw the same bullshit during the Obama administration: trying to build political capital to get a comprehensive border immigration package passed. We’ve played this game a number of times in a number of different ways. Do you not learn lessons? What about your principles, the principles that you campaigned on? What the fuck, honestly? It’s a huge disappointment. It’s a political game, obviously, on the right. But why, on the left, did you cave to something that just shows your lack of spine? And now, what, you’re willing to cave in the next administration as well? I never had much hope this bill was actually going to pass, but the politicking around it has been just absolutely shameful.

J.M.: This book grew out of your own reporting on the U.S.-Mexico border. What experiences led you to this book’s argument?

J.W.: One of the stories I have in the book takes place in the middle of the Obama years. It’s about a man who was a grandfather and had been living in the United States, in Los Angeles, for 40-some years. He got picked up, deported, and tried to get back to his family and his life in Los Angeles. He got caught by Border Patrol, and when they were transporting them to the Border Patrol facility, the agent got in a car accident, and the man broke his back. They deported him three days later, with a broken back, just shoved him across the border with a bottle of over-the-counter pain meds. I spent an entire day with a man, and he was incredibly in good spirits. I remember he was like, “I wish I could buy you a Coke.” He died that week. It was a heart attack, but it’s hard to imagine that it didn’t have some relationship to a broken back and this incredible trauma that he just went through. It was incredible that the machinery of the state crushes people like that with zero accountability.