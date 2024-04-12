L.A. Doesn’t Have a Homelessness Crisis. It’s a Crisis of Abandonment.

The Actualization clinic, occupying a nondescript facility in West L.A. dotted with fruit bowls and flowers, has a notably different project. For the price of about $6,000 a month, its workers endeavor not to find housing for their clients—the cost of an apartment poses no obstacle—but instead to return the mentally ill rich to class respectability: “college, work, healthy social relationships—or, at the very least, an identity beyond that of ‘mental patient.’” Thus, Actualization staff seek to find for their clients an appropriate vocation and instill in them manners of behavior that are unlikely to frighten or startle family or acquaintances. For one patient, Anthony (a middle-aged scion of a wealthy European family), the caseworkers encouraged him to continue to chase his dream—marrying “someone rich and successful,” running a “successful business”—even though they did not view these goals as realistic. “Maybe his ambitions were out of reach,” Gong notes archly, “but striving toward them was a class-appropriate task that made some sense in this milieu.”

Yet whereas DMH workers often expressed frustration at the difficulty of compelling a person suffering serious symptoms into treatment or housing, workers at elite clinics like Actualization make ample use of compulsion. They closely surveil clients, policing even sugar and caffeine use; sometimes workers will “call your family, tell them not to pick you up because you didn’t brush your teeth,” one doctor told Gong. He describes an institution called the “Therapeutic Farm” that demands hours of agricultural and domestic labor, all in the name of treatment. The elite patients, Gong concludes, are “treated but do not feel free,” while the poor patients are “‘free’ but not treated as well.”

Many of the unclaimed dead are or have been homeless, contending with addiction and mental illness; many others are simply isolated.

In the years he spent with his subjects—sharing meals, marching against street sweeps, sleeping out in encampments—Gong often noticed a “conspicuous” absence: the families of those living on the streets. In The Unclaimed, Prickett and Timmermans—professors at the University of Amsterdam and UCLA, respectively—look squarely at the prevalence of familial abandonment, considering the question of what happens to people who are alone at the end of their lives. They provide the first comprehensive study of “the unclaimed dead”—of people who, because of poverty or estrangement, must be laid to rest by local governments instead of by family. Many of the unclaimed are or have been homeless, contending with addiction and mental illness; many others, though, are simply isolated, discarded, with a roof over their heads but similarly left to expire out of the way. The triumph of The Unclaimed is its refusal to divorce these two phenomena, arguing instead that both emerge from the same society-wide crisis of abandonment.