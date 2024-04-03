How Curb Your Enthusiasm Went Beyond Cringe

This show about an abrasive prick also turns out to be a show about a sprawling, gregarious community of friends and rivals.

And it’s precisely that formulaic shape, that perfection of design, that’s allowed Curb to become great. Specifically, it’s allowed the show to become an institution. Larry’s counterintuitively sprawling in-universe friend group, paired with the intensely repetitive structure of each episode and season, has allowed dozens of actors to move in and out of the series, to stay for a moment or to never leave. Curb’s official meanness of spirit gave way to a tremendous generosity of design in TV comedy. This show about an abrasive prick also turns out to be a show about a sprawling, gregarious community of friends and rivals. As in all of HBO’s greatest hits from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, every new face you meet might break your heart or piss you off.

If SNL has been an institution that nurtures young talent, Curb has been an institution that provides a home—permanent or passing—for old talent. Comedians and actors who no longer have their own popular vehicles, are between projects, or perhaps never had one that was worthy of them, have thrived in Larry’s system. Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, Jason Alexander, Bob Einstein, Wanda Sykes, Jon Hamm, Michael J. Fox, Annie Mumulo—all of these talents got a spotlight on Curb when they were without spotlights elsewhere. A friend recently pointed out how incredibly well the show integrates famous people playing thinly-fictionalized versions of themselves and famous actors playing entirely new characters. Think of how many of the loving memorial clips of Richard Lewis that circulated online after his passing this year were clips from Curb, Lewis playing himself brilliantly. And think, on the other hand, of Tracey Ullman, long one of the most ingenious and respected comics in the world, creating a bespoke human being for her friend Larry David. Her Irma Kostroski—introduced last season and carried over into this one—is a tour de force, not just a funny voice, but a layered symphony of awfulness. Ullman’s nearly unrecognizable, but her character feels as real as Richard Lewis. It’s maybe the best single performance this show has produced. Curb should win some sort of award for just letting Tracey Ullman thrive like this.

Curb won’t end with the epic sweep or hard-won insights of its peers in HBO’s turn-of-the-century gallery of antiheroes. It likely won’t shock us or reveal any hidden truth. This show’s achievement is something it’s already handily achieved, episode-after-episode, year-after-year. What will you think of for the rest of your life when you hear that tuba hit? You’ll conjure, in your mind, that unnameable, unbearable, unpredictable, incredibly predictable feeling of being caught up in the lives of other people. It’s a bad feeling, but that’s sometimes what it’s like to live in a society. I’m not saying Curb Your Enthusiasm was ultimately an optimistic exercise, or even a positive one, on balance. But Larry saw the world with something more than cynicism, or simple annoyance. The show understood something terrible and maddening and wonderful and true about being alive. It was a wonder. You know what I’m saying?