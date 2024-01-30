You are using an outdated browser.
VANISHING BREED

Meet the Lonely Republicans Willing to Say It: Trump Is Disqualified

Marc Racicot, the onetime RNC chair and former Montana governor, explains why he joined a legal brief declaring Trump ineligible to run for president under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Donald Trump
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool/Getty Images

Three former Republican governorsMarc Racicot of Montana, Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey, and Bill Weld of Massachusettshave signed on to a legal brief to the Supreme Court arguing that Donald Trump is disqualified from running for president under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution. We talked to Racicot about what he hopes this will achieve, whether the GOP is to blame for the rise of Trump and the MAGA movement, and why principled anti-Trump Republican elites are a disappearing species.

