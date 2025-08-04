Texas Democrats Defy Abbott Deadline—as Republicans Threaten Arrest

Texas House rules state that lawmakers who are absent from “calls of the House” without sufficient excuses “may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found, by the sergeant-at-arms or an officer appointed by the sergeant-at-arms for that purpose, and their attendance shall be secured and retained.”

In doing so, Burrows escalates the warpath that state Republicans have forged against the Democratic walkout.

On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott—claiming powers that legal experts say he doesn’t actually possess—threatened to oust Democrats from office unless they returned to the Capitol by 3 p.m. Monday. (“Come and take it,” the Democrats replied verbatim.) State Attorney General Ken Paxton also promised to “use every tool at our disposal” to “hunt down” Democrats, who, he said, should be “found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately.”