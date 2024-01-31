You are using an outdated browser.
NATIONAL DIVORCE

MAGA’s Ugly New “Civil War” Fantasy Should Be Taken Seriously

On some of the biggest stories of the moment, MAGA personalities are forcing the GOP into unbridgeable differences with Democrats.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Far-right personalities are fantasizing about “civil war” again, amid a standoff between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the feds over border enforcement. That may seem silly, but unbridgeable differences over immigration truly are driving many big stories of the moment, from that Texas battle to Senate negotiations over a border bill to the House GOP impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. If you want to understand what’s really going on with all these complex issues, few voices bring more clarity than that of Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council. We chatted with him about the deeper conflicts and tensions animating this crisis.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
