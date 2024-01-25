Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Just Took His War With the Feds to the Next Level

“The case that was presented to the United States Supreme Court actually did not have very much of a record upon which an appellate could make a decision,” Abbott continued. “So, those who may not have voted in favor of Texas, or those who voted to send it back to the Fifth Circuit, they may have thought in their mind that there’s not enough record to make a decision.”

“There were no sentences or paragraphs or pages of an opinion written by the Supreme Court. So no one knows at all what they were thinking. All we know is they wanted to send it back to the Fifth Circuit,” he added.

FOX NEWS: So if you could get this case on the merits to SCOTUS, you could win?



ABBOTT: Now I think maybe we will get it to the 5th Circuit on its merits pic.twitter.com/8cyuKE7jJt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2024

“Texas has a constitutional right to defend and protect itself,” Abbott posted on X after the interview. “We will continue to hold the line.”