Biden’s Climate Law Will Cost More Than We Thought. Good!

So the IRA is clearly “working,” in terms of stimulating investment in green energy. But that’s not exactly the same thing as “working” to solve the climate crisis. That’s because there is no simple, one-to-one relationship between private-sector investments in clean energy technologies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As a piece of green industrial policy, the principal aim of the IRA is to foster the development of strategic economic sectors so as to make the U.S. economy more competitive. Any emissions reductions it generates en route to that goal are largely incidental; although IRA-furnished tax incentives have been an important complement to the White House’s regulatory agenda, businesses that take advantage of them—including fossil fuel companies—are largely free to simply add lower-carbon lines of business onto their core, polluting business models.

Neither does the flood of new private investments spurred by the IRA seem to be whetting the public’s appetite for more comprehensive climate action. As of last fall, 41 percent of registered voters had heard “nothing at all” about the bill. A majority of registered voters (58 percent) had heard either nothing or “a little” about it. Those are worrying numbers in their own right, and doubly so considering the IRA is arguably the Biden administration’s single greatest legislative achievement. If a White House dogged by worries about the president’s age and disastrous foreign policy can’t make the case for its own achievements, it’ll be hard-pressed to make a proactive case for a second term.

The IRA is a necessary but hardly sufficient aspect of decarbonizing the United States. That it’s succeeding on its own terms—racking up an ever-expanding tab—is worth celebrating. The trouble is just how small a splash it’s making otherwise.