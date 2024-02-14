The Ugly, Hidden Truth Behind MAGA Mike Johnson’s Block on Ukraine Aid

On Tuesday, in a decisive 70-to-29 vote, the Senate passed a mammoth bill containing $60 billion for Ukraine’s self-defense against Russian aggression, as well as $14 billion for Israel. Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson is vowing that the House won’t vote on the measure, in part because MAGA hard-liners are raging against it. We talked to Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado about what’s really driving the opposition, how Democrats can try to get around it with a “discharge petition,” and whether there’s a genuine pro-Putin faction in the U.S. House of Representatives.