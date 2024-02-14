On Tuesday, in a decisive 70-to-29 vote, the Senate passed a mammoth bill containing $60 billion for Ukraine’s self-defense against Russian aggression, as well as $14 billion for Israel. Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson is vowing that the House won’t vote on the measure, in part because MAGA hard-liners are raging against it. We talked to Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado about what’s really driving the opposition, how Democrats can try to get around it with a “discharge petition,” and whether there’s a genuine pro-Putin faction in the U.S. House of Representatives.
RUSSIAN ROULETTE
The Ugly, Hidden Truth Behind MAGA Mike Johnson’s Block on Ukraine Aid
Donald Trump is threatening to abandon NATO. MAGA is blocking money for Ukraine. A well-placed House Democrat explains how these things are connected—and what must happen now.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images