You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
RUSSIAN ROULETTE

The Ugly, Hidden Truth Behind MAGA Mike Johnson’s Block on Ukraine Aid

Donald Trump is threatening to abandon NATO. MAGA is blocking money for Ukraine. A well-placed House Democrat explains how these things are connected—and what must happen now.

Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Tuesday, in a decisive 70-to-29 vote, the Senate passed a mammoth bill containing $60 billion for Ukraine’s self-defense against Russian aggression, as well as $14 billion for Israel. Yet House Speaker Mike Johnson is vowing that the House won’t vote on the measure, in part because MAGA hard-liners are raging against it. We talked to Democratic Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado about what’s really driving the opposition, how Democrats can try to get around it with a “discharge petition,” and whether there’s a genuine pro-Putin faction  in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Vladimir Putin, Mike Johnson, Jason Crow