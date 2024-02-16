High Fashion Meets High Crimes in The New Look

We meet her at the moment when her association with her German neighbors goes from casual to official, from ambient to active. Her beloved nephew is captured fighting for the French army, and Chanel takes on a debt of service to the Nazis—particularly SS spymaster Walter Schellenberg—in order to help him. By the end of that first episode, she’s freed her nephew, but she’s also literally and figuratively in bed with the Reich. Chanel’s love affair with her handler, a British German agent named Spatz (Claes Bang), provides a way into the show’s ambiguities and a spectacular showcase for Binoche’s talent. Her Coco is always acting on the precipice of shrewd improvisation and panicked flailing. Is Chanel collaborating out of love for her nephew or for Spatz? Is Spatz using her, or is it the other way around? How much is her compliance a performance, and how much does that matter?

Meanwhile, Christian Dior is designing ball gowns for the girlfriends of Nazis under the direction of his kindly boss, Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich). Dior insists on turning a blind eye to the men who pay his bills, but, at the same time, he allows his apartment to be a center of operations for his sister’s resistance activities and routes much of his salary to them as well. While Binoche’s Chanel projects comfort and ease in every setting, Mendelsohn’s Dior is never comfortable. He speaks in a barely audible baritone mumble, his hands are in a constant state somewhere between a fidget and a spasm, and even his posture makes him seem as if he’s always on the verge of tipping over. He is settled neither with his complicity in the Nazi occupation nor with his involvement in the resistance, especially inasmuch as he—rightly—expects that both have put his beloved sister in grave danger.

By the end of the first episode, Catherine is captured by the Nazis. The first several episodes linger to tell the story of the war’s end from the perspective of Dior, desperately trying to locate his sister and secure her release; Catherine being tortured and eventually transported to the Ravensbrück concentration camp north of Berlin; and Chanel, caught up in an escalating series of capers as a secret agent of the Reich, aiding a faction of the Nazi high command in their own desperate endeavor to negotiate an end to the war before the fast-approaching Allied forces end it for them. The remainder of the series takes place after the end of the war in Europe, as all our characters have to learn how to live with what they did, what they didn’t do, and what was done to them.