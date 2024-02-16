How Trump Iced Ronna McDaniel, Completing MAGA’s Takeover of the GOP

This week, Donald Trump announced that he wants Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel replaced with a loyalist: Michael Whatley, the head of the North Carolina Republican Party. Behind the jockeying looms a very big story: the Trump-MAGA takeover of the GOP, and the challenges ahead of the party as it nominates someone facing multiple criminal indictments. We talked to Marc Caputo, a reporter for The Bulwark and author of a great new piece on McDaniel’s ouster, who helped us unravel the mysteries of GOP politics in the MAGA era.