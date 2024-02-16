This week, Donald Trump announced that he wants Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel replaced with a loyalist: Michael Whatley, the head of the North Carolina Republican Party. Behind the jockeying looms a very big story: the Trump-MAGA takeover of the GOP, and the challenges ahead of the party as it nominates someone facing multiple criminal indictments. We talked to Marc Caputo, a reporter for The Bulwark and author of a great new piece on McDaniel’s ouster, who helped us unravel the mysteries of GOP politics in the MAGA era.
PARTY PURGE
How Trump Iced Ronna McDaniel, Completing MAGA’s Takeover of the GOP
His effort to oust the RNC chair is all but a done deal. We talked to a journalist who’s well sourced in the party about what’s really going on at the highest levels of Republican power.
David McNew/Getty Images
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel