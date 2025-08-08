Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Axing IRS Head After Just Two Months on the Job

Donald Trump is planning to replace Billy Long as IRS commissioner.

IRS commissioner Billy Long
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is replacing Billy Long as IRS commissioner, after just two months on the job.

Long was confirmed to the role in June, but his near future will no longer involve fronting the tax agency. Instead, he is expected to be nominated to an ambassador position, reported The New York Times.

There is no clear permanent replacement for Long yet, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will double time as acting commissioner until one is in place, according to a senior administration official who spoke with the Times.

Long, a former congressman from Missouri, had been an unexpected choice for the revenue service, with no background in tax policy. As a lawmaker, he sponsored legislation to completely axe the IRS. Long was confirmed by the Senate in June by a 53-44 vote amid an agency-wide staffing purge, with all Democrats voting against his appointment.

He was the subject of an inquiry by Senate Democrats in December—when his name was first floated as an option to front the IRS—over his support for a “fraud-ridden” pandemic-era tax credit that cost Americans “hundreds of billions of dollars,” according to a memo from the Senate Finance Committee.

The 69-year-old was the fifth individual to run the IRS this year after the rapid-fire turnover of several interim chiefs, including Doug O’Donnell, Melanie Krause, Gary Shapley, and Michael Faulkender.

Despite its shrunken workforce, the IRS has been tasked by Trump to diversify its focus to advance the White House’s agenda, asking the tax agency to help it identify and deport immigrants as well as scrutinize universities.

Trump’s downsizing at the IRS has been a complete 180 for the agency, which saw funding boons and new hiring efforts under the Biden administration to expand revenue collection services and to investigate potential tax cheats.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Candace Owens Loses It Over Trump’s Silence on Macron Lawsuit

Far-right personality Candace Owens is facing a lawsuit of her own making—and she’s begging Trump to save her.

Candace Owens makes a distressed face while speaking and holding a notecard in her hands.
Jason Davis/Getty Images
Candace Owens

Far-right commentator Candace Owens thinks President Trump and JD Vance should be rushing to defend her as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, sue her for defamation. Owens has been running a monthslong harassment campaign, or “transvestigation,” against Brigitte, claiming she was born a biological man.

The Macrons’ lawsuit, filed in Delaware, alleges that Owens has “used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.” This includes Owens’s Candace podcast and her eight-part YouTube series on Brigitte’s gender, Becoming Brigitte.

“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” Owens posted on X in March 2024.

Now, as the lawsuit approaches, Owens is grasping at straws and begging for help, to no avail. She even went so far as to reveal that Trump called her on the phone to tell her to drop the transgender allegations.

“You have a literal European leader that is basically saying ‘eff you’ to the American Constitution, right? Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte are saying, ‘You know what, we don’t like that podcaster in America, and we are gonna launch a lawsuit that’s never been launched before, an unprecedented lawsuit, to impoverish her for speaking,’” Owens opined. “And both JD Vance and Trump have not issued a statement.

“In fact, where are the journalists even asking them to make a statement, OK?” she continued. “A state leader—a state leader is speaking about your constituent, and launching a lawsuit and saying they’re gonna impoverish them for executing a First Amendment right. Where are you? If you are Trump, the first thing you should have done, if you purport to care about America and our Constitution … you would come out and you would say ‘I don’t even know whether I believe that she’s a man or a woman, it doesn’t matter,’ right?”

“He could even say, like he said to me on the phone, that ‘I looked at her real close in the Eiffel Tower, and it looked like a woman to me.’ OK, you can say all those things, but you should say it’s unacceptable,” Owens continued. “That this leader would threaten the First Amendment in any way.… The job of the federal government is to defend us against foreign invaders, and I would pretty much say Emmanuel Macron right now is being a foreign invader. But no, they’re silent. They are silent.”

This is a real “hit dog hollering” moment. Owens claimed for months that the first lady of France is a biological male, based a significant portion of her million-dollar podcast content on that baseless lie, and is now crying for the president to save her while the Macrons gear up to sue the hell out of her, and rightly so.

Piers Morgan somehow said it best: “You kind of know [the rumor about Brigitte] is not true, but you’ve ridden the wave of conspiracy theory about it because it’s been so lucrative,” he told Owens on his show on Wednesday. “That is why they’re suing you, because ultimately they know you’ve been amplifying this massively more than the journalists had in France.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Justice Department Takes Revenge on One of Trump’s Top Enemies

The Justice Department is picking off Trump’s perceived enemies, one by one.

Attorney General Pam Bondi
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Attorney General Pam Bondi

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into New York State Attorney General Letitia James, in an apparent act of Trumpian retribution.

Two grand jury subpoenas were issued to James’s office, requesting information pertaining to the Attorney General’s previous investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, reported CNN.

The subpoenas are related to Trump’s bank fraud case, which James won against Trump in 2024, forcing him to cough up $454 million for his family’s faulty business practices. 

Sources that spoke with the network also revealed that a grand jury investigation has been opened in Albany, examining whether James violated Trump’s constitutional rights in taking legal action against him.

James’s office vehemently rejected the accusations, underscoring its efforts to hold Trump accountable.

“Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American,” a spokesperson for the New York state attorney general told The New Republic. “We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

James’s attorney Abbe Lowell went a step further, telling CNN that the Trump administration’s investigation into James’s closed case “has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration’s carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign.”

“Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration,” Lowell added. “If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and law.”

New York’s top cop has become one of the president’s chief legal adversaries since the civil fraud case. In April, the Trump administration launched an investigation into her personal finances, accusing the attorney general of lying on her bank statements in order to obtain better mortgage rates. At the time, Trump referred to James as a  “totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook,” and accused New York’s first Black woman in statewide office of being “racist.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

How Far Will Steve Bannon Go to Take Down JD Vance?

Bannon reportedly thinks the vice president isn’t “tough enough” to lead the MAGA movement ... and may be considering a 2028 presidential run.

Steve Bannon stands in a ray of light amidst shadows
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Steve Bannon in 2022

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Steve Bannon, the brains behind the MAGA movement, was strongly considering a 2028 presidential run—news that would surely aggravate the current internal rift between Trump’s radical base and the more traditional neocons at the top of the GOP.

Sources also told the Mail that Bannon’s primary motivation for considering a run was his long-standing feud with Vice President JD Vance. “Love him … but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028,” one source quoted Bannon as saying.

These rumors came just days after Trump soft-endorsed a Vance–Marco Rubio ticket in 2028.

“Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he’s the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,” he said. “I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job. And he would be probably favored at this point.”

Bannon responded to the speculation surrounding his chances the next day in The National Pulse with just two troubling words: “Trump 2028.” That’s not exactly a denial—if Trump doesn’t run again, which he is constitutionally prohibited from doing, then Bannon might throw his factory-distressed Barbour jacket in the ring.

This isn’t the first time Bannon has alluded to or called outright for Trump to eschew a basic constitutional principle and seize power for another four years.

“My guy in 2028 is Donald J. Trump—a guy like this comes around once in a century, OK, and we got to get everything out of President Trump we can get,” Bannon told Politico back in March. “I went to fucking prison to back this president, and to back this movement in a low-security fucking prison,” Bannon said. “Here are the things I care about: I care about my country and this movement, and I care about President Trump.”

It’s clear that Bannon has issues with Vance, who initially opposed Trump and only got in line when it was overwhelmingly obvious that Trumpism was the future of the GOP. Still, Bannon has always wielded the most power behind the scenes—which means he’s likely looking for a puppet to control more than he is contemplating a star turn of his own.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Netanyahu and Trump Got in Heated Fight Over Starvation in Gaza

The Israeli prime minister reportedly demanded a private call with Trump after his statement on starvation in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Widespread starvation in Gaza is corroding Donald Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader reportedly privately demanded a phone call with Trump after the U.S. president told reporters in Scotland last week that there is “real starvation” in Gaza and that “you can’t fake that.” He added that he had seen images of children in the region who “look very hungry.”

Over the phone, Netanyahu claimed that the images of mass starvation were the invention of Hamas, a senior U.S. official, a senior Western official, and two former U.S. officials who were briefed on the call told NBC News. But Trump was not receptive to Bibi’s narrative, interrupting him and yelling that he “did not want to hear that the starvation is fake and that his aides had shown him proof that children there are starving,” NBC reported.

One former official who spoke with NBC described the world leaders’ interaction as a “direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid,” and that Trump had done “most of the talking.”

“The U.S. not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHF,” they added, referring to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

A U.N.-backed international food security body reported last week that the “worst-case famine scenario” is currently occurring in Gaza, where Israeli forces have restricted local access to food, water, electricity, and medicine. The report fell short of labeling the situation a full-blown famine, though at least 197 starvation deaths have been reported thus far, local health authorities told Vatican News.

Yet despite the harrowing circumstances, help may not be on the way. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Netanyahu said that Trump had effectively given Israel a pass to take over the remainder of Gaza. Trump also noted earlier in the week that any potential military occupation would be “pretty much up to Israel.”

Israel, which was founded in the wake of the Holocaust, has been building up troops and equipment near Gaza’s border, according to commercial satellite imagery. On Friday, the state announced that it would take over Gaza City, a move that critics have warned will only result in more civilian deaths in the region.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Detested by Trump Will Oversee Epstein Files Case

Welcome back, Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A lawsuit seeking a trove of government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein just got passed to the federal judge who made Donald Trump’s life a living hell.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who previously presided over Trump’s federal election interference case, will now oversee a new lawsuit from Democracy Forward Foundation, a D.C.-based nonprofit, requesting the Department of Justice and the FBI release any communications between Trump officials on the Epstein matter, any communication between Trump and Epstein himself, and Epstein’s so-called client list that Attorney General Pam Bondi previously acknowledged having in her possession.

In conjunction with several Freedom of Information Act requests, DFF also requested expedited processing. DFF argued that the swift acquisition of the documents was a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity that affect public confidence” and that there was a particular exigency in light of Trump’s refusal to rule out clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator.

Among the records requested were “all materials prepared or compiled by DOJ officials for Attorney General Bondi’s review regarding the Jeffery Epstein matter,” which would likely include a list of Epstein’s clients to whom he allegedly trafficked underage girls.

Bondi had previously said such a list was sitting on her desk, ready to review, before later claiming it had never existed in the first place.

Chutkan has also overseen another case attacking DOGE’s authority, and more recently blocked the Environmental Protection Agency from withholding grant money.

Most Recent Post
Alex Shephard/
/

ICE Begs Supreme Court for Right to Racially Profile Immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to question anyone who speaks Spanish “to support reasonable suspicion that the person is here illegally.”

An ICE agent aggressively points at a member of the media in a Manhattan courthouse
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An ICE agent aggressively points at a member of the media in a Manhattan courthouse.

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security just asked the Supreme Court for permission to racially profile the immigrants it’s hunting. 

The administration requested that the Supreme Court pause the injunction blocking them from carrying out their “roving” immigration raids in Los Angeles, which involve them being able to simply accost and harass anyone who is speaking Spanish or who looks like they might, whether it be at their job, their school, their place of worship, or more. 

“Likewise, apparent ethnicity can be a factor supporting reasonable suspicion in appropriate circumstances—for instance, if agents know that the members of a criminal organization under investigation are disproportionately members of one ethnic group—even if it would not be relevant in other circumstances,” the request reads. “And, in context, officers might reasonably rely on the fact that someone exclusively speaks Spanish to support reasonable suspicion that the person is here illegally, not least because a disproportionate percentage of illegal aliens in the Central District speak Spanish and do not speak English fluently or at all.… All of this reflects common sense: the reasonable-suspicion threshold is low, and the number of people who are illegally present and subject to detention and removal under the immigration laws in the Central District is extraordinarily high and starts off at a one-in-10 probability just among the general population.”

This isn’t “common sense,” it’s blatant racism. If you live in Los Angeles, if you speak Spanish, and if you have brown skin, you are a target—regardless of your immigration status. The briefing also offered no citation for the claim that 10 percent of the Central District’s population is here illegally and engaged in criminal activity. 

The brief continues. 

“Needless to say, no one thinks that speaking Spanish or working in construction always creates reasonable suspicion. Nor does anyone suggest those are the only factors federal agents ever consider. But in many situations, such factors—alone or in combination—can heighten the likelihood that someone is unlawfully present in the United States, above and beyond the one-in-10 baseline odds in the District. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are entitled to rely on these factors when ramping up enforcement of immigration laws in the District.”

ICE isn’t saying the quiet part out loud; it’s shouting it from the rooftops. Their priority is to detain Latinos indiscriminately and figure out the rest later because that’s what Trump and his white nationalist cadre think is best for the country. 

Homeland Security has gone and will continue to go to great lengths to deny its racial motivations, even calling racial profiling accusations “hogwash.” But its own officers have admitted to chasing people down with absolutely zero confirmation of their immigration status. And for the “if they’re innocent and legal, why would they run?” crowd: What would you do if a bunch of masked men hopped out of an unmarked car or a Penske truck and pounced on you with no warning?  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“Bring It On”: Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on AIPAC

The MAGA congresswoman is warning AIPAC that America is fed up.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a podium in front of a U.S. flag.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene does not take kindly to being compared to a bunch of liberal progressives.

Speaking with One America News on Thursday, Greene responded to criticism from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee by accusing them of “breaking U.S. laws,” underscoring that she was “absolutely furious.”

AIPAC excoriated Greene in a fundraising email to its supporters earlier that day, blasting the Georgia congresswoman for describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide.”

“I’m absolutely furious, and as a matter of fact, AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist because they’re breaking U.S. laws by donating to members of Congress and by taking them on a fully funded trip to Israel,” Greene told OAN. “Every single freshman member of Congress this year, they just took them over just recently and had them meet with the prime minister of Israel.”

House Democrats were the latest recipients of the AIPAC-funded trip, flocking to Israel on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. The trip is led by Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California. They did not confirm the details of the trip to CNN, including whether or not they expected to meet with Netanyahu.

“But let’s frame that correctly,” Greene continued. “They take them over to meet with the secular government of nuclear-armed Israel. Israel who is less than $400 billion in debt. Israel who has taxpayer-funded health care and college.

“Israel is not hurting, and they’ve already proven that they are more than capable of not only defending themselves but annihilating their enemies to the point of genocide, and that’s what’s happening in Gaza,” she added, emphasizing that the “reason why AIPAC is attacking me is because I dared to tell the truth.”

Advocates, academics, United Nations experts, and human rights groups in and out of Israel have said the state, founded in the wake of the Holocaust, is committing genocide against Palestinians. Last week, Greene joined their voices.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza,” the far-right Georgia congresswoman wrote on X.

A U.N.-backed international food security body reported last week that the “worst-case famine scenario” is currently occurring in Gaza, where Israeli forces have restricted local access to food, water, electricity, and medicine. The report fell short of labeling the situation a full-blown famine, though at least 197 starvation deaths have been reported thus far, local health authorities told Vatican News.

Yet AIPAC derided Greene’s comments as “disgusting,” and likened the MAGA lawmaker to Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar for critiquing Israel.

“If AIPAC wants to come after me and accuse me of betraying my American values—AIPAC, you know what? You can bring it on. I am totally ready for this, and this is a fight that I will fight and I will give it my all, and I can guarantee you, you’re gonna lose because America is fed up,” Greene told OAN Thursday.

“They’re fed up to here with funding foreign wars, funding foreign causes, funding foreign countries for foreign reasons that have nothing to do with Americans while Americans work their ass off every day and pay their taxes and come home and they’re living paycheck to paycheck and their credit cards are maxed out,” she continued. “I don’t care anymore. I honestly don’t care, so I’ll burn this bridge to the ground and I will let the flames light the way ’cause this is a fight that needs to happen.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Responds After Arresting “Trump Burger” Co-Owner

Donald Trump’s anti-immigration crusade is sweeping up everyone.

A burger stamped with "Trump" and a tiny U.S. flag on a toothpick sits in a basket with fries.
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is doubling down on the arrest of the man behind the infamous Donald Trump-themed burger restaurant, who now faces deportation, Chron reported Thursday.

Roland Mehrez Beainy, a 28-year-old Lebanese immigrant, opened the original Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas, in 2020 and has since expanded into a chain across the state. While the restaurants have no official connection to the president, Beainy said that he’d launched the business in support of Trump who he believed had greatly improved the economy during his first term—and even said that he hoped to collaborate with the president one day.

But in May, Beainy found himself on the wrong side of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown when he was arrested on allegations of immigration fraud. The Department of Homeland Security said they’d received evidence that the marriage through which he had applied for citizenship was a “sham designed to game the system.”

“This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws,” the agency said in a statement to Chron. In June, Beainy was granted his request for bond while he undergoes immigration proceedings.

Beainy told Chron that his attorney had advised him not to comment, but did say that “90 percent of the s—t they’re saying is not true.”

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” the DHS said in another statement to Chron on Thursday.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump’s massive deportation scheme has swept up his own supporters, but that doesn’t always make them change their tune. After one mother was ripped away from her family, her husband actually blamed Biden for allowing open borders.

It’s not clear just how Beainy’s arrest will impact his devotion to Trump, or his restaurant chain—where the menu features an assortment of sandwiches stamped with a bolded “TRUMP” insignia, and staked with an American flag toothpick, as well as the Biden Burger, topped with “old tomato and our oldest buns unavailable due to cheating and inflation.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Tells Purple Heart Recipients Life Wasn’t So Easy for Him Either

Trump dodged the draft, by the way.

Donald Trump speaking at the presidential podium.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s version of a Purple Heart ceremony apparently involves honoring himself.

The president, a reputed draft dodger, likened himself to America’s wounded or killed veterans Thursday: “It wasn’t that easy for me, either,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by 100 Purple Heart recipients—three of whom had given Trump their own medals last year in the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt.

“Last year, after an assassin tried to take my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas generously mailed me one of his Purple Hearts. Many of the other veterans showed me the same unbelievable gesture of kindness, including three-time Purple Heart recipient John Ford and Gerald Enter Jr., who also came along with us and did us a great, great favor,” Trump said.

A bullet struck the top of Trump’s right ear during a campaign rally in July 2024.

“Gerald, John, and Thomas, I want to thank you very much. What a great honor to get those Purple Hearts,” the president continued. “I guess in a certain way, it wasn’t that easy for me, either, when you think of it. But you went through a lot more than I did, and I appreciate it all very much.”

Trump’s gifted medals belie his candid disregard for the American military: He has requested that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades; refused to visit a World War II graveyard; derided deceased soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”; and claimed that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was “much better” than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.

And Trump never earned his own military honors thanks to a conveniently timed bone spur diagnosis that helped him skirt the Vietnam War draft in 1968.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington