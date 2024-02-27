Don’t Panic, Democrats!

For all the glib talk of swing voters, they have become close to an endangered species. In their chronicle of the 2020 campaign, The Bitter End, political scientists John Sides, Chris Tausanovitch, and Lynn Vavreck note that “about 95 percent” of Hillary Clinton and Trump voters in 2016 cast their ballots for the same party in 2020. That level of what the authors call “calcification” in political preference is unprecedented in modern history. In contrast, a little more than 80 percent of voters stayed with the same party allegiance between 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.

There is scant evidence from political science research that dive-bombing these up-for-grabs voters with TV spots in May or June has any effect other than padding the fees of the campaign ad makers. Early indications suggest that the 2024 presidential cycle will break the record for campaign spending, topping the $5.7 billion lavished on the 2020 presidential race. With the election pivoting around maybe seven swing states, voters in places like Arizona and Michigan will be shell-shocked from the fusillade of voice-of-doom negative spots from both sides.

Trump and Biden are such shopworn figures that it is hard to imagine that any up-for-grabs voter will gravitate to his or her eventual choice with enthusiasm. Most presidential elections are a battle between the political status quo and a candidate offering hope for something different. But Azari stresses, “We’re in a situation where no one can depict themselves a change candidate.” So it is a choice between the stability of the Biden status quo and the vengeful clamor of a return to the Trump status quo.