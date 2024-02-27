You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/
PODCAST

Let’s Just Say It: Trump Is Weaker Than He Looks

Pro-democracy majorities keep handing Trump and MAGA one defeat after another. Why is that lost on so many media commentators?

Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday

Donald Trump’s victory over Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary has sparked another round of punditry about his supposed political dominance. Yet the primaries have revealed his weaknesses with independents, and he clearly fears his legal travails are a worsening liability. So what if Trump is weaker than he appears? We chatted about this with political scientist Julia Azari, co-author of an important new piece arguing that the long shadow of his 2016 victory is still badly distorting our understanding of the present and the majority coalition that continues handing him and his movement defeat after defeat.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Election 2024, Politics, Donald Trump, Election 2016