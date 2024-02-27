Donald Trump’s victory over Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary has sparked another round of punditry about his supposed political dominance. Yet the primaries have revealed his weaknesses with independents, and he clearly fears his legal travails are a worsening liability. So what if Trump is weaker than he appears? We chatted about this with political scientist Julia Azari, co-author of an important new piece arguing that the long shadow of his 2016 victory is still badly distorting our understanding of the present and the majority coalition that continues handing him and his movement defeat after defeat.
PODCAST
Let’s Just Say It: Trump Is Weaker Than He Looks
Pro-democracy majorities keep handing Trump and MAGA one defeat after another. Why is that lost on so many media commentators?
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday