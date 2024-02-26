In Nikki Haley’s Candied World, Even Losing is Winning—For Now

Inside the Grand Ballroom, Haley appeared not a puppet as much as an actor playing the part of an ambitious striver in a Netflix show about U.S. politics. She offered a little of something to almost everyone. Anti-Democrat signage and rhetoric was conspicuously absent, and the indications are that at least some of the votes she got in South Carolina were that of Democrats and independents. She was a moderate, a healer, and she would fight for “all of America,” she claimed. She was offering a real choice, something other than “four more years of Biden’s failure” and “four more years of Trump’s lack of focus.” She was a woman for women, a military spouse for the military, and the child of immigrants from India resolutely opposed to the “nine million illegals” with “enough fentanyl to kill every single American.”

She spoke for 15 minutes and stayed about as long to mingle with the crowd. Among the Charleston rich, almost entirely white, there was a sprinkling of sleek Indian faces. I spoke to one of them, a suave gastroenterologist who described himself as an independent and who had known Haley from well before her entry into politics. He had voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, he said, and he had come to regret that. But Biden wasn’t “all there,” Kamala Harris was “useless,” and it was Haley he now pinned his hopes on. The child of an Indian diplomat who had immigrated to the United States in 1989, he was utterly opposed to the open border and the “illegal aliens” crossing it with impunity. “We all came here legally,” he said. That was a crucial distinction.

It made sense that the wealthy, upper-caste Indian elite would gravitate toward Haley. Born to affluent Sikh immigrants as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, Haley has reinvented herself as a Southern white person. She is pro-military, pro-empire, pro-Israel, pro-Narendra Modi, pro-business, anti-union, and anti-abortion. The word race wasn’t mentioned once in her speech, but that too was in keeping with her position that business is more important than confronting South Carolina’s long, ongoing history of violence and immiseration against its Black population. Robert Greene II, an African American professor of history at Claflin University in Orangeburg, was present at the state capitol in Columbia on July 10, 2015, when, in the aftermath of Roof’s massacre at Mother Emanuel church, the Confederate flag finally came down. Haley, Greene pointed out to me, had just the previous year—she was running for a second term as governor—said that the Confederate flag wasn’t an issue since no business had complained about its presence at the state capitol.