Jacqueline Novak and Jenny Slate Are Not Okay

What makes “Stage Fright” such a unique film is its commitment to an autobiographical, documentary frame. Slate and Robespierre filmed interviews with Slate’s parents, her sisters, and both of her surviving grandmothers, as well as meandering shots of the hallways and rooms of her childhood home. Those scenes—which are long enough to not merely be interstitial scenes in the special—are intercut with Slate’s stand-up act in which she talks, at length and in hilarious detail, about her parents, her sisters, both her surviving grandmothers, and the hallways and rooms of her childhood home. The interviews don’t feel extraneous or cute; they feel like annotations. But it’s a bit of a risky gambit. Comedians narrate their lives freely, turning family, friends, and strangers into characters who serve a purpose within the ecosystem of the act. Having the subjects of Slate’s stand-up speak for themselves could have endangered that ecosystem. But it works. We learn that Slate’s impressions of her grandmothers are pitch-perfect in real time. We see the embarrassment and pride of her parents when she tells them the story of her young life. For a debut special, it’s an unusually confident piece of work.

This is a show about making it out of a pandemic and a pregnancy simultaneously. But it’s also a show that frequently cracks into desperate anxiety, roiling insecurity, even rage.

Slate’s newest special—directed again by Robespierre, but released via Amazon Prime—is called “Seasoned Professional,” and, rather than a high-concept conspicuous display of confidence in her material, it’s considerably less moored than the previous one. The bits in the new special are looser, less bound to Slate’s deep autobiography, but also much more reliant on the performer’s onstage labor to sell. While Novak whisks the audience along with the singular insistence of her tone and movement onstage, Slate’s onstage voice is more frenetic. Early in the special, Slate introduces herself by saying, “I am here tonight because a hypnotist told me that I am a seasoned professional, and I believe it now, deep in my psyche.” And one of Slate’s personas in front of the microphone is certainly that calm, authorial, nonplussed veteran nightclub comic. But that persona is constantly interrupted and undercut. Slate laughs loudly at her own jokes, but she also laughs in discomfort, in embarrassment, even in feigned panic.

Slate’s standout skill has always been her voice work. In this, she shares something with the great Maria Bamford. But, while Bamford’s act vacillates tightly and brilliantly between the comic’s baseline persona (mousy, anxious, darkly perceptive about her inner life) and the antagonistic characters she does (full-voiced, brash, dismissive of her introspection), Slate’s act is more all over the place, by design. In “Stage Fright,” most of her voices were indexed to the family members we saw and about which she joked. Here, the voices jump out of nowhere. They emphasize a point, they modulate a joke by surprise. Sometimes, she’ll cycle between three or four different voices in the course of a single sentence. The instability, it seems, is the point.