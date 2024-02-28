In recent days we’ve learned that Stephen Miller is drawing up plans for a shockingly cruel second-term immigration agenda, complete with mass deportations and huge detention camps. Meanwhile, President Biden is set to visit the southern border—and is mulling a new asylum crackdown of his own. We chatted with Jason Houser, a former senior official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Biden, who explained how operationally absurd Miller’s fantasies truly are—and why new asylum restrictions are a very bad idea.
Stephen Miller’s Ugly Detention-Camp Fantasies Just Got More Unhinged
With President Biden set to visit the border, Donald Trump and Miller are vowing an extraordinarily cruel second-term crackdown. That provides Biden an opening—but will he seize it?
Stephen Miller at CPAC last week