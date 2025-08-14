This Crucial Demographic Is Turning on Trump, Brutal New Poll Shows
Donald Trump has gotten a devastating new approval rating.
Younger Republicans are turning against Donald Trump, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.
A recent Pew survey found that the largest drop in Trump’s support by far was among his youngest voters in 2024, between the ages of 18 and 39. Only 69 percent of Trump’s youngest voters said that they approved of his job performance, down from 92 percent when he entered office, according to the survey. In the last two months alone, Trump’s job performance approval dropped 11 points among this demographic.
It’s not entirely clear why this happened, but there is one theory.
The same survey found that 53 percent of Republicans said that they disapproved of the administration’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, with the disapproval rating being higher among younger Republicans. It seems that the president’s ties to the alleged sex trafficker, and his administration’s refusal to publish a long-awaited client list, has resonated more with the party’s newer members. Apparently, not everyone is buying Trump’s knee-jerk reaction to dismiss the Epstein matter as a Democratic hoax.
And it doesn’t look like the president—who privately referred to survivors of Epstein’s abuse as “Democrats”—intends to course-correct anytime soon.
Of course, one must imagine that there may be something wonky at play here—what young Republican would actually respond to a poll?
Trump’s approval rating has slipped nine points since he entered office. Another group that saw a massive loss of enthusiasm for the commander in chief was adults who did not vote in 2024. Trump’s approval rating among this group sank from 45 percent to 32 percent since the beginning of his term.