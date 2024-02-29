The Media Is Overhyping the “Uncommitted” Threat to Biden

And there was something journalistically classic about the Post decreeing that the size of the anti-Biden vote in Michigan was “unexpectedly large.” Political reporters have been playing the expectations game for over a half-century: In 1972, Democratic frontrunner Ed Muskie was treated as a loser by the press because he did not win the opening-gun New Hampshire primary by a large enough margin. In 2024, organizers of the “uncommitted” protest got away with claiming that anything over 10,000 votes for “uncommitted” would be a victory of their cause. Desperate for benchmarks to frame expectations, the media hurtled between that low-ball 10,000-vote number and the 10-percent protest against Obama in 2012.

A strong case can be made that the Michigan Democratic primary was a minor blip that will be easily forgotten in November. Of course, Biden may have erred politically by being circumspect, until recently, in his criticisms of Israel’s brutal invasion of Gaza. Biden’s unfortunate calculus may have been that if he held his tongue publicly, he would have more private influence with Netanyahu. But if Biden’s current optimistic talk about a cease fire for Ramadan (and maybe beyond) proves prescient, some of the Democratic anger and tensions surrounding Gaza will begin to lessen.



The truth is that voting “uncommitted” was about the most painless protest gesture possible. No one was boosting a rival candidate to Biden (the once over-hyped Dean Phillips actually managed to finish behind Marianne Williamson in Michigan) nor did anyone have to live with the lasting consequences of their vote. It was as close to a freebie as you ever get in politics, but still only one-in-eight Michigan votes chose that option.

