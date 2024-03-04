Why Has “Amtrak Joe” Turned His Back on Trains?

Though Biden has certainly championed the bipartisan infrastructure law as one of his trademark achievements, Congress, not the White House, actually wrote the law; the White House doesn’t have much of a say over how states choose to spend IIJA funds. Yet the priorities reflected in the IIJA disbursements are pretty similar to ones the administration itself espouses. Electric vehicles have been a much more consistent centerpiece of the administration’s messaging around decarbonizing transportation—and its approach to climate policy more generally—than public transport has. In light of all that new highway spending, one might charitably argue that the administration simply intends to fill all those new and improved highways with E.V. equivalents; that’s not exactly an airtight vision for transportation-sector decarbonization, but it is, at least, a somewhat coherent one. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.

While a swift switch to electric cars could help matters, the White House is now reportedly planning to weaken proposed tailpipe emissions regulations that were supposed to speed that transition, out of deference to automakers. Yet another rule now being finalized by the Department of Energy, spotted by E&E News, could undermine even the somewhat muted benefits of the new standards. That has to do with something called the “petroleum equivalency factor,” used to calculate how an E.V.’s power consumption compares to the miles per gallon of a gas-powered vehicle. That equivalency factor is then used to calculate car companies’ compliance with fuel economy standards. Those are structured so that companies can choose how to meet them across their entire fleet, rather than demand they produce a certain number of electric vehicles or hybrids.