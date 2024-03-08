Why We Never Got a “Murrow Moment” With Trump

McCarthy had set his own downfall in motion the year before by making the United States Army the target of his latest investigation. This put him on a collision course with the leader of his party, President Dwight Eisenhower, and eventually led to the Army-McCarthy hearings, which would prove the senator’s Waterloo. Ahead of those hearings, Murrow’s attack gave McCarthy what he needed: a platform. Before the March 9 episode of See It Now, the senator had tried and failed to pressure the Federal Communications Commission into forcing the television networks to give him free airtime. But the Murrow broadcast included an offer of what McCarthy wanted: “equal time” to respond on CBS. McCarthy used that half hour on April 6 not just to falsely accuse Murrow of aiding the Communist Party, but to claim the existence of a vast, anti-American conspiracy that, he implied, included J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The controversy surrounding Murrow’s program ensured McCarthy’s response enjoyed a larger audience—reaching more than 5.7 million homes, according to one estimate, which was at least 2.4 million more than the original show. In some retellings of the Murrow/McCarthy conflict, this was the moment when the senator destroyed himself, giving such a repulsive performance that viewers could only recoil. But a contemporary survey conducted by the Roper Organization suggests a different, more muddled reaction. Two-thirds of respondents said they’d either watched or learned of McCarthy’s broadcast. Of those, nearly half said McCarthy had either “Proved Murrow pro-Communist” (17 percent) or “Raised doubts” about him (32 percent). Another 26 percent said McCarthy had falsely accused Murrow; the rest couldn’t say one way or the other.

Of course, one would expect an unusually high number of McCarthy supporters to have tuned in to See It Now for his response, thus distorting the comparison with the more typical audience for Murrow’s March 9 show. Yet these results reveal the central problem with the myth of the “Murrow moment,” and the false expectations it creates. The idea that Murrow “tackled Senator McCarthy when he was his most powerful and exposed him as a fraud,” as the historian William Manchester put it, is appealing because it suggests that truth is powerful enough to topple a demagogue. But facts and rational argument can never adequately counter demagoguery; the public always responds more strongly to emotional truths than factual ones. McCarthy’s reply, like Murrow’s original report, had been a Rorschach test; viewers believed whom they were predisposed to believe. Even after the senator’s popularity cratered following the Army-McCarthy hearings, polls showed he still enjoyed the support of more than one-third of the public, which had been the stubborn core of his base all along.