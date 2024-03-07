Texas is a state that keeps breaking the hearts of Democrats everywhere. But hopes are rising again this week, after Representative Colin Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer, captured the Democratic nomination to unseat Senator Ted Cruz. Six years after Beto O’Rourke fell three points short of beating Cruz, what will be different this time? We chatted with Allred about his path forward, how Democrats can compete in rural America, and why Republicans have turned the southern border into their own little fantasy zone.
PODCAST
Is Ted Cruz Finally in Trouble? Meet the Dem Who Aims to Take Him Down
Congressman Colin Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer, explains how he thinks a Democrat can win in Texas, a state that seems to keep on staying red.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Representative Colin Allred, a Democrat from Texas, speaks during a news conference in Washington on July 9, 2019.