Over the weekend, The New York Times published a news analysis titled, “The Biden-Trump rerun: A nation craving change gets more of the same.” This has become a constant refrain in the press: One of the candidates is running on an explicit set of promises to destroy American democracy, yet the press keeps calling this a “rematch” of 2020, almost as if it’s all a sporting event. We chatted with Mark Jacob, a former veteran journalist who writes the “Stop the Presses” newsletter, about all the insidious ways that media coverage is sanitizing the threat posed by Donald Trump and MAGA.
How the Media Whitewashes the Trump-MAGA Threat—Revealed by an Insider
A newsroom veteran turned press critic explains how the conventions of political journalism sanitize the true nature of Donald Trump’s stated intent to destroy democracy.
