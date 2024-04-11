An Honest Assessment of Rural White Resentment Is Long Overdue

Because we gathered together a variety of polls and studies from many different organizations and scholars, we were careful to note that it’s usually the comparisons that are most important, the places where rural Americans diverge from the rest of the country or make up a disproportionate share of those who hold a particular belief. For instance, Harper quotes the Chicago Project on Security Threats’ director, Richard Pape, who claims we misrepresent findings from CPOST’s study of Americans who express “insurrectionist” attitude profiles. But we correctly stated that according to his research, rural citizens are over-represented in this group: He pegs them at 30 percent of those with insurrectionist attitudes, but rural Americans comprise at most 20 percent of the national population, and rural whites no more than 15 percent.

What’s really going on here? Our critics claim they’re critiquing our methodology, but their real objection is to our message. We anticipated this defense of rural whites and their virtues, knowing that they are routinely described as more “real” than other citizens and therefore deserving of greater deference. In fact, Jacobs reports in The Rural Voter that 80 percent of rural citizens say they’re more likely to encounter the “real” America in rural spaces; so pervasive is this insult to other Americans that even 66 percent of suburban and urban dwellers say the same thing. To his credit, Jacobs agrees with us that no group of Americans is more “real” than any other. If only the conservative politicians and media figures who work so hard to stoke rural resentment concurred.

Our critics also say we “misrepresent” their work. We do not; we’re guilty only of assembling in one place a composite picture of rural white politics that shows worrying strains of opinion. Our critics want to believe—and worse, want others to believe—that sentiments in the places Trump enjoys his most overwhelming following have nothing to do with his racism, xenophobia, authoritarianism, and valorization of violence, despite a growing body of evidence to the contrary. The more charitable view is that our critics failed to pull back the lens to notice that larger picture; the less charitable view is that they’ve seen it but prefer to obscure it from public view.