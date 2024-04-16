Smithsonian Institution Cracks Down on Drag Shows

A spokesperson for Pattie Gonia, a drag queen and environmental activist visiting the Capitol on Tuesday, told The New Republic that the performer had been working on an event with the Smithsonian since December until the performance was suddenly canceled. Gonia declined to comment on the specific performance but said that “every organization needs to be inclusive and there are a lot of organizations that are not being.”

No drag events are currently on the 2024 calendar for any of the 20 museums and galleries under Bunch’s supervision, 11 of which are located on the National Mall. Bunch, who has worked for the Smithsonian since the 1980s, served as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture before being elected as the institution’s secretary in 2019. He is the first Black person to lead the Smithsonian in the institution’s 173-year history.

Five Years of Drag Under Bunch