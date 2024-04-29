We Don’t Charge People for Air. We Shouldn’t Charge for Water, Either.

The United Kingdom can attest to the disaster of for-profit water hucksterism. From the early twentieth century until the Thatcher era, water was nationalized for public health reasons. After a disastrous decades-long experiment in water privatization, which by one estimate has cost consumers 2.3 billion pounds a year more than they would have paid under a public water utility – England and Wales became the only countries with fully privatized water and sewage systems—the government is now preparing for a possible takeover of the Thames Water company, which is wracked with debt and scandal and on the brink of collapse. Even worse, Thames Water operated with zero regard for the public interest, despite being entrusted with one of the most important goods on earth. Early this year, the Mayor of London released data showing that last year, the amount of sewage released by Thames Water into London’s waterways increased fivefold. Indeed, since 2020, according to reports from late last year, the company pumped at least 72 billion liters of sewage into the famous river that shares its name, a billion of it dumped in on day in 2021. Environmentalists said the company had been neglecting this problem for decades and had failed to invest in modernizing its infrastructure. Disgracefully, in addition to its carelessness with public health and the environment, Thames has proposed a 56 percent rate hike to bail itself out – charging customers more for sewage-y water (yum). Even the respectable Financial Times has called “a spell of public ownership…hardly the worst-case scenario.”

Like the Khanna-Warren bill, the idea of a public takeover of Thames is exactly right, but needs to go bigger. Water should be permanently nationalized in the UK. Nationalization of Thames enjoys strong popular support in the UK, with more than 80 percent in favor of privatizing all water despite the government’s currently cautious approach.

Nationalizing water might seem like a longshot in the U.S., where privatization tends to be the default. But even in this enthusiastically capitalist country, we’d be pretty upset if some hucksters figured out a way to charge us for the air we breathe, probably the only public good that is as essential to our existence as water.